Five Facts About the Coronavirus

This surely affects the decisions of school closures. Keeping children back in the classroom will not endanger everyone as we fear it, especially with special working warnings. We will see what is happening in Denmark, an experiment is currently underway.

(3) SARS has its own once-promising drug combo, reminiscent of hydroxychloroquine today.

When SARS became angry in 2003, I thought the best place for medical care would be in Hong Kong. His hospitals are trying to make good treatment, giving patients a combination of steroids and ribavirin, anti-inflammatory drugs, and early-stage benefits as well. U.S. hospitals, on the contrary, receive additional care, limiting their impact on such things as providing oxygen. Today, however, we know less. The Hong Kong treatment seems to be of no further benefit, but it has long-term consequences for survivors, in the form of memory loss and bone necrosis. Fifteen years after SARS, a survivor told the South China Morning Post that he was glad to have cancer. He told the paper, “Death is good for me,” “My bone is incurable and I rely on medical medicine.” Such conditions come to mind as hydroxychloroquine loses its brightness as a tonic for COVID-19. Keep in mind the evil ways involved. I’m happy to give Trump a shot because they are the answer. But they are unlikely.

The simplest solution is possible, of course. Citrus fruits were taken care of scurvy. But these miraculous healings are rare as if bogus cures were always present. Daniel Defoe’s rare but historically significant account of the plague-London has been devoted to ‘physicians’ bills and letters of apathy, disdain and reproach. physical damage “with provision such as” Good antidote against plague. ” During the Spanish flu season of 1918, as reported in the Pale Rider book, by Laura Spinney, quinine has emerged as the drug of choice among many physicians, though only as evidence of its importance, and doctors worldwide are committed to a variety of dubious, effective treatments. including smoke-inhalation and inhalation. In short, the era of plague borne many false hopes. This was one of those times.

(4) If your mask has a valve, it is harmful to others.

I love masks, and I wish we all could follow the example of Japan when we were cold. But here are some things I did not know about a few days ago, when some tweets from UNC professor and coronavirus Zeynep Tufekci take it to my attention: Masks with exhalation valves, the most visible of many N95 masks, are dangerous to others. The problem is simple: They filter what comes in, but not what comes in. They are intended for protection against dust and fumes, not by contamination. So if you want an N95-blocking system, then you will need a model with no ventilation, at least if you want to make sure others are safe too. . If the mask is all you have, then you can whip a layer mask over it. Otherwise, you get an infected face on your face. And others who wear one. Hey, this is news to me too. Sorry.

(5) You must work hard to catch it on the outside.

Coronavirus is an indoor event that works in mysterious ways. External transmission, on the other hand, is extremely rare.

A Chinese proposal, still under scrutiny, surveyed 320 cities in China for each impact on three or more people. No one seems to notice the outdoors. If authors write off as two-person spreads, it hasn’t changed much. Only one of the 7,324 cases fits the bill. In a village in Henan province, remember the author, “a 27-year-old man had a meeting abroad with a person who returned from Wuhan on 25 January and had the start of the symptoms on 1 February. ” Even so, the people in question may have been in touch, shaking hands, or were fine for a long time.

