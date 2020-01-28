Five facts you didn’t know about NBA icon Kobe Bryant

The honors for former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, continue millions of times.

Bryant flew with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, John Altobelli, head coach at Orange Coast College, who was also with his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa.

The families are said to have traveled to Bryant’s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks for basketball training.

The LA Times reports that a total of nine people were killed in the crash. The investigation continues to determine what led to the tragic deaths.

Bryant was one of those larger than life personalities who went beyond the limits of the basketball court.

In a career spanning two decades, Bryant’s face became synonymous with the LA Lakers, where he won five championship titles that played with greats like Shaquille O’Neal and Steve Nash.

The omnipresence of his name can convey a false sense of complete familiarity with Kobe Bryant. Below are five facts you didn’t know about the late icon.