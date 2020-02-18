[five-famous-men-and-women-you-in-all-probability-did-not-know-are-from-the-gambia]

On this working day in 1965, The Gambia achieved independence as a constitutional monarchy within the commonwealth following many years of fighting for independence.

Found in West Africa, it is a single of the smallest countries on the continent.

With an believed inhabitants of 2.five million individuals, The Gambia is fully surrounded by Senegal with the exception of its western shoreline along the Atlantic Ocean. Gambia has experienced just one of the worst leadership on the continent. The initial leader, Dawda Jawara, ruled the nation for many years until finally he was overthrown by Yahya Jammeh, who dominated until his defeat to Adama Barrow in the 2017 elections.

Support Pan-African Journalism Subscribe

The Gambia is blessed with laterite, titanium, rutile, ilmenite, tin, zircon, and silica sand. However, its overall economy relies a lot more on tourism, imports, and agriculture.

In commemoration of its independence, we cast the spotlight on renowned persons you most likely didn’t know are from The Gambia.