Five Finger Death Punch drop lyrics for new track Living The Dream

Five Finger Death Punch has released a lyric video for their latest song Living The Dream.

Five Finger Death Punch previously shared Inside Out and Full Circle from F8, the band’s upcoming 8th studio album and the follow-up to 2018’s And Justice For None, to be released on February 28 via Better Noise Music

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory has previously spoken about F8 and said: “We had an extremely successful, yet tumultuous few years as a band. We have not only weathered the storm, but have arrived better than ever on the other side.

“It was a focused, down-to-earth group that has recorded our most important album so far and appears without any question. This album stands for rebirth, progress, transcendence both personally and musically. “

Fans who pre-order the album digitally will immediately receive a download from Living The Dream, as well as the two previous singles Full Circle and Inside Out.

Five Finger Death Punch is currently touring Europe with Megadeth and Bad Wolves and ends on February 20 in Hungary.

Ivan Moody and co. then start their U.S Arena tour in April 2020 with special guests Papa Roach, I Prevail and Ice Nine Kills.

April 8: Sunrise, BB&T Center FL

April 10: Duluth, Infinite Energy Center GA

April 11: Pelham, Oak Mountain Amphitheater AL

April 13: San Antonio, AT&T Center TX

April 14: Ft. Worth, Dickies Arena TX

April 16: Houston, Toyota Center TX

18 Apr: Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Arena AZ

April 19: San Diego, Viejas Arena CA

April 21: Los Angeles, The Forum CA.

April 23: Tacoma, Tacoma Dome WA

April 25: Portland, Veteran Memorial Coliseum OR

April 27: Morrison, Red Rocks Amphitheater CO

April 29: Kansas City, Sprint Center MO

May 3: Baltimore, Royal Farms Arena MD

May 5: Worcester, DCU Center MA

May 6: Newark, Prudential Center NJ

May 8: Cincinnati, Heritage Bank Center OH

May 12: Detroit, Little Caesars Arena MI

May 14: Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Center PA

May 15: Camden, BB&T Pavilion NJ

May 17: Nashville, Bridgestone Arena TN

May 19: Rosemont, Allstate Arena I

May 20: St. Paul, Xcel Energy Center MN

Five Finger Death Punch: F8

The successor to 2018's And Justice For None includes the lead singles Inside Out and Full Circle.

Five Finger Death Punch: F8

1. F8

2. Inside out

3. Full circle

4. Living The Dream

5. A little bit out

6. Bottom of the top

7. Being alone

8. Mother May I (Tic Toc)

9. Darkness settles in

10. This is war

11. Leave it all behind

12. Scar tissue

13. Brighter side of gray

14. Creating samples (bonus number)

15. Death Punch Therapy (bonus number)

16. Inside Out (Radio Edit) (bonus number)