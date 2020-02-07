Five Finger Death Punch drop lyrics for new track Living The Dream

Five Finger Death Punch has released a lyric video for their latest song Living The Dream.
Five Finger Death Punch previously shared Inside Out and Full Circle from F8, the band’s upcoming 8th studio album and the follow-up to 2018’s And Justice For None, to be released on February 28 via Better Noise Music
Watch the video below.
Guitarist Zoltan Bathory has previously spoken about F8 and said: “We had an extremely successful, yet tumultuous few years as a band. We have not only weathered the storm, but have arrived better than ever on the other side.
“It was a focused, down-to-earth group that has recorded our most important album so far and appears without any question. This album stands for rebirth, progress, transcendence both personally and musically. “
Fans who pre-order the album digitally will immediately receive a download from Living The Dream, as well as the two previous singles Full Circle and Inside Out.
Five Finger Death Punch is currently touring Europe with Megadeth and Bad Wolves and ends on February 20 in Hungary.
Ivan Moody and co. then start their U.S Arena tour in April 2020 with special guests Papa Roach, I Prevail and Ice Nine Kills.
(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09DLBQy_bF4 (/ embed)
Five Finger Death Punch Spring 2020 VS Tour Dates
April 8: Sunrise, BB&T Center FL
April 10: Duluth, Infinite Energy Center GA
April 11: Pelham, Oak Mountain Amphitheater AL
April 13: San Antonio, AT&T Center TX
April 14: Ft. Worth, Dickies Arena TX
April 16: Houston, Toyota Center TX
18 Apr: Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Arena AZ
April 19: San Diego, Viejas Arena CA
April 21: Los Angeles, The Forum CA.
April 23: Tacoma, Tacoma Dome WA
April 25: Portland, Veteran Memorial Coliseum OR
April 27: Morrison, Red Rocks Amphitheater CO
April 29: Kansas City, Sprint Center MO
May 3: Baltimore, Royal Farms Arena MD
May 5: Worcester, DCU Center MA
May 6: Newark, Prudential Center NJ
May 8: Cincinnati, Heritage Bank Center OH
May 12: Detroit, Little Caesars Arena MI
May 14: Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Center PA
May 15: Camden, BB&T Pavilion NJ
May 17: Nashville, Bridgestone Arena TN
May 19: Rosemont, Allstate Arena I
May 20: St. Paul, Xcel Energy Center MN
Five Finger Death Punch: F8
Five Finger Death Punch returns with their long-awaited eighth studio album entitled F8. The successor to 2018’s And Justice For None includes the lead singles Inside Out and Full Circle.View Deal
Five Finger Death Punch: F8
1. F8
2. Inside out
3. Full circle
4. Living The Dream
5. A little bit out
6. Bottom of the top
7. Being alone
8. Mother May I (Tic Toc)
9. Darkness settles in
10. This is war
11. Leave it all behind
12. Scar tissue
13. Brighter side of gray
14. Creating samples (bonus number)
15. Death Punch Therapy (bonus number)
16. Inside Out (Radio Edit) (bonus number)