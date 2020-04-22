Five Finger Demise Punch Seems Back again On ‘The Bleeding’ Movie In Newest Episode Of ‘Quarantine Theater 2020’

5 FINGER Death PUNCH has introduced the 3rd episode of its “Quarantine Theater 2020” collection. Taking inspiration from “Secret Science Theater 3000”, it features frontman Ivan Moody, guitarist Zoltan Bathory and bassist Chris Kael featuring commentary on the band’s earlier new music video clips.

The most recent episode in the collection focuses on the online video for “The Bleeding”, which at first appeared on Five FINGER Demise PUNCH‘s debut album, 2007’s “The Way Of The Fist”.

New “Quarantine Theater 2020” episodes will stick to every single Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

According to the band, “Quarantine Theater 2020” will consist of “inform-all, guiding the scenes, hardly ever before advised stories of the generating and meaning of 5FDP‘s audio movies.”

Five FINGER Demise PUNCH‘s hottest album, “F8”, was produced on February 28. The abide by-up to 2018’s “And Justice For None” caps a turbulent interval for Five FINGER Death PUNCH in which Moody at last got sober right after a near-lethal battle with habit, though co-founding drummer Jeremy Spencer bowed out of the band because of to actual physical difficulties.

Considerably of “F8”‘s lyrical articles offers with Moody‘s struggle with dependancy, its aftermath and his recovery. The singer celebrated two many years of sobriety previous month.

5 FINGER Death PUNCH‘s spring tour with PAPA ROACH, I PREVAIL and ICE 9 KILLS has been postponed and rescheduled for the drop. The trek was initially owing to run from April 8 to Might 20, but will now kick off on September 28 in Dawn, Florida.



