five-in-custody-right-after-calumet-heights-police-chase-ends-in-bishop-ford-crash

5 individuals have been arrested Sunday following a police chase that started off in Calumet Heights on the South Side ended with a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway in south suburban Dolton.

Authorities commenced pursuing a auto that might be related to a murder investigation at 8: 37 p.m. in the vicinity of 95th Avenue and Stony Island Avenue, in accordance to Chicago police.

The car or truck at some point crashed near an I-94 off-ramp in Dolton, police said. Five folks were taken into custody.

Area South detectives are investigating.

