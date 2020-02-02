Five Japanese TV channels offer simultaneous online streaming to seduce younger viewers

Five large private television stations based in Tokyo are already planning simultaneous online streaming this autumn to counter the declining number of viewers among younger viewers.

Nippon Television Network Corp., TV Asahi Corp., Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc., Fuji Television Network Inc. and TV Tokyo Corp. are already planning to simultaneously stream the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

NHK has announced that it will start streaming its programs online in April.

Companies are targeting a wider audience through the use of smartphones and other digital devices, although their streaming will be limited to times of greatest demand, the sources of each network said on Saturday.

Nippon Television Network plans to begin operations in October and offer streaming from 7:00 p.m. until 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.

Some of the stations are also considering streaming late night programs aimed at younger viewers.

The networks will not impose regional restrictions on their online programs, but this move is likely to cause a backlash from the local connected networks.

TV advertising is said to be replaced by targeted advertising for the viewer, while some shows may not be available because the cast is hard to give their approval.

The five networks already operate a common online streaming website, TVer, to watch some of their previously broadcast shows.

Last month, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications authorized NHK to begin preliminary streaming for its television programs on March 1. The broadcaster will be in full service for approximately 18 hours a day from April 1 at 6 a.m.