Five more people detained for killing IB officer Ankit Sharma – News from Delhi

Delhi Police on Saturday said they have arrested five others in connection with the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, who was killed in the Chand Bagh area on February 25 during a violence in north-east Delhi.

The detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilor Tahir Hussain, who is already in police custody in connection with the riot case, is now being questioned to determine his involvement in the killing of IB officers, police added.

Police made the first breakthrough in the Sharm murder case when they arrested a suspect, identified as Salman, from north-east Delhi on Thursday. Saturday’s arrest of five men has taken the number of people killed in Charman’s murder to six.

“All six arrested men were directly involved in the murder of Sharma, and the same was confirmed through the evidence we collected and eyewitness statements,” said a senior police officer, linked to Special Investigation Teams (SIT) investigating the riots.

Police, however, have yet to recover the weapon used to repeatedly stab Sharma. At least four other suspects have been identified, while sketches of two unidentified suspects have also been prepared, the official said.

The five arrested were identified as Feroz, Javed, Gulfam, Shoaib and Anas. Apart from Anas who is a resident of Mustafabad in northeast Delhi, all the other suspects lived in Chand Bagh, the area where an IB officer was killed. Salman, who was attacked on Thursday, is a resident of Nanda Nagri. Police said they identified the suspects using CCTV footage and information provided by eyewitnesses and local informants.

Sharma was allegedly stabbed multiple times and his body was found in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi, Chand Bagh, on February 26, the day after he disappeared after violence broke out in the area. The face and some other body parts were reportedly burned to conceal identity. The killing of IB staff is one of the most prominent cases of the riots in Delhi, killing at least 53 lives in 36 hours and wounding more than 400.

A previous investigation into the Sharm murder case has revealed that he saved some women and girls trapped in the neighborhood during the raid and murder, an SIT officer said.

“An eyewitness told us that Sharma was going to rescue women and girls, along with some others from his neighborhood. They were safely rescued and brought back when the forging began. While others were able to escape, Sharma was hit by stones and he fell on the Chand Bagh Puliya (klebavac). The mob surrounded the Sharma and stabbed him repeatedly, before being stripped of his body, “said an official.

By Saturday, 718 riot-related cases had been registered, while 60 were arrested in 55 separate cases registered under the Weapons Act. Police are studying 1,330 videos related to violence.

“We investigate cases from all angles, with police staff analyzing the footage. About 150 weapons were also found that were used during the violence, ”said another senior officer.

