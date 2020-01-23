Five patriots who have to step up in 2020

The story of the Patriots 2019 campaign cannot be told without disappointment.

Not at the end, when they flooded the Titans defeat in a Wild Card round. But during the second half of the season, when they went 4-4 and failed to jump into an after-season. Reinforcements had arrived – such as N’Keal Harry, Mohamed Sanu and Isaiah Wynn – but did not matter much.

To eliminate the disappointment that shook last season and then sunk, those reinforcements must be delivered next year, plus some of their teammates.

Here are five Patriots who have to take that next step in 2020.

1. WR N’Keal Harry – There is no other place to start.

At the start of the season, chances were certainly greater that Harry would catch 12 passes for 105 yards in a single match than to finish with those totals for the season. Unfortunately, he was hampered by a hamstring injury in the summer, then missed half a year due to a stint on injured reserve and was unable to achieve much chemistry with Tom Brady. In all honesty, the passing misery of the Patriots hardly falls on his shoulders.

To carry more of the receiving load in 2020, Harry must grow his route tree. He must find more ways to win the downfield than pure power. And it must become more reliable.

Harry, Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu and Jakobi Meyers will, except for an unexpected revision, return as the core of the receiving corps of the Pats. Of those four, Harry’s ceiling and potential to make a big leap are by far the largest.

2. OL Isaiah Wynn – Wynn played well enough in his return on IR. The problem was that he again spent time on the shelf.

Because, as the old saying goes, the best option is availability. Whether it’s a 43-year-old Brady, second-year passer Jarrett Stidham or a first-year Patriot behind him, Wynn must be on the field in 2020. He plays a premium position and helps lay the foundation for the Pats’ pass and perform the game.

This does not mean that Wynn is guilty of the injuries that have kept him out of play for most of his first two NFL seasons – torn achilles and peat. It is that avoiding a third injury must guarantee anything but a strong third season.

3. RB Sony Michel – There is a chance that Michel is the back we have seen in the past two seasons and little more. A real opportunity. But we give him another chance.

Last season Michel’s expected profit as a recipient never came true. His improved pass-blocking was the only annual growth since 2018. Among the regular offensive contributors, Michel ranked himself as the 10th best player of the Patriots, per Pro Football Focus. Among the running players who played more than two games, he placed the fourth of the four.

That can’t happen anymore. Perhaps this is all tied to his knee, which was a pre-concept of care two years ago. The explosion on his college tape may have disappeared, but he is still powerful, confident and well versed in the Pats system. Time to see if there is more.

4. TE Matt LaCosse – Ideally, LaCosse enters the training camp as the second or third end of the Patriots, in contrast to the starting favorite he was a year ago.

If not, he must be ready for a career year.

LaCosse, Ben Watson and Ryan Izzo were a combined net negative on the position. Watson plans to retire and Izzo followed the two vets on the depth chart far enough that he was inactive at the end of the season. Health was part of the comparison for both LaCosse and Izzo last season.

The comparison for LaCosse in 2020 is as simple as it is difficult: capture, block and run better than before. Thirteen catches, 131 yards and one touchdown will not be good enough in year 2.

5. Kick / point returns – The seasonal injury of shooter Olzewski struck the return of the Pats back from some sizzle. He was able to shake pursuers in short spaces and drive away from tacklers when the tip returned. Sanu tore back a few longer times in his place, but never threatened the coverage teams in the same way.

The injury was far from a seasonal change, but it did hurt.

In the meantime, Bolden was coming back … solid. The Patriots ended up as a mediocre kickback team. Kick returns have never meant less in the NFL, with how common touchbacks have become. However, saddled with a struggling violation, an extra few meters could make a noticeable difference here or there.

That is why it is up to Bolden and Co. to increase their game in 2020.