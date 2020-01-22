Authorities search for an armed man after one person has been killed and several others injured. Police and fire officials said this on Wednesday.

The shootout was reported Wednesday afternoon near Fourth Avenue and Pine Street near Westlake Park and tweeted by the police.

Harold Scoggins, chief of the Seattle Fire Department, said one person was dead and at least five injured were brought to the Harborview Medical Center.

The suspect appears to have been a “single gunner”, Carmen Best, head of the Seattle Police Department, told reporters.

Christina Cuthbertson, who lives in a nearby building, told CNN that she heard gunfire and people running away.

“Then minutes later you see tons of police cars coming,” said Cuthbertson. “We shouldn’t leave the building now.”

Wednesday’s shooting took place one day after the death of a 55-year-old man at a shootout near the same intersection, CNN subsidiary KCPQ reported.

According to chief bestselling reporters, there is currently no information linking the two shootings.

