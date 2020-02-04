Five players and one manufacturer announced in the 2020 Class – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML4fa0c2d2e3c5a7853d8eb0f8deb1463b11%

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced Tuesday to the members of the Class Hall of Fame 2020, consisting of five players and an individual in the builders category.

Alexei Yashin (Russia), Mark Streit (Switzerland), Kimmo Timonen (Finland), Mathias Seger (Switzerland) and Ryan Smyth (Canada) enter the hall as induced players, while the Mong-Won Chung is the only inducer in Korea.

There are currently 229 members of the IIHF Hall of Fame, but that number will be inflated in May when these five men are included. Russia leads all countries with 35 members, Canada only one behind and both countries welcome an additional member in 2020, Russia will retain its leadership.

Province

inductees

Russia

35

Canada

3. 4

Sweden

30

Czech Republic

24

U.S

24

Finland

twenty

Germany

13

Slovakia

9 9

Switzerland

5 5

Austria

4 4

France

4 4

Britain

4 4

Hungary

3

Japan

3

Denmark

two

Italy

two

Latvia

two

Romania

two

Slovenia

two

Belarus

a

Belgium

a

Bulgaria

a

Kazakhstan

a

Norway

a

Poland

a

Ukraine

a

* Class 2020 fixtures are not shown in the table above.

You will find the complete list of people, including the year of admission and the category. by clicking here.

Alexei Yashin

Yashin played in nine world championships and won gold in first place in 1993 before adding silver (1998) and bronze (2005) to his collection. He also won gold (1992) and silver (1991) with Russia in the World Youth Championship and won silver (1998) and bronze (2002) medals in the Olympic Games (fourth in third and third Olympic Games in 2006).

In the NHL, Yashin played 850 games over the course of 12 seasons with the Ottawa Senators and the New York Islanders.

Mark is crying

The most experienced Swiss player in the history of the NHL has solidified its place and rightly so. Streit played 12 seasons in the NHL with a total of 786 games. He won his only Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017.

Streit was the captain of Switzerland in the World Championship in nine of the 13 professional tournaments. He was also the captain of Switzerland in three of his four Olympic Games in 2006, 2010 and 2014 (he was not a captain in the 2002 Olympic Games).

Kimmo Timonen

The four-time Olympic medalist from Finland breaks the mood of the Hall of Fame. He won silver in 2006 and bronze in 1998, 2010 and 2014, Timonen was a constant pilot for the international team of Finland. He also won three silver medals at the Wolrd Championship in 1998, 1999 and 2001.

Timonen overcame important blood clots in 2014 that could have ended his career. Instead, he fought and won the Stanley Cup in 2015 with the Chicago Blackhawks. Timonen, four times NHL All-Star, played for the Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers and Blackhawks during their 16-season NHL career.

Mathias Seger

Seger represented Switzerland in four Olympic Games from 2002 to 2014 and played in an IIHF record in 16 World Championships. He also spent 17 seasons with the ZSC Lions in the NLA; He never played in the NHL.

Ryan Smyth

“Captain Canada, quot; was the last player announced on Tuesday. He represented Canada in the Youth World Cup, eight World Championships, the World Hockey Cup and two Olympic Games (2002 and 2006), and won gold in all four tournaments (twice in the IIHF World Championship) Smyth used the ‘C, quot; patch for five years in the World Championship.

In the NHL he played 12 seasons for 12 seasons and spent 15 in Edmonton with the Oilers. He made the All-Star Game in 2007.

Mong-won Chung

Chung is the 64th builder who reaches the Hall of Fame and the first Korean in the Hall. He founded Anyang Halla, the first Korean ice hockey team, in 1994. He also helped create the Asian League in 2003 and was the architect of the Korean Olympic ice hockey team in 2018.