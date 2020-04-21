five questions we want to answer

Give or take a few rope episodes in the post-Ragnar years, six seasonal Viking historical opus has become an absolute blast. We had blood – so much blood that it was possible to run a boat on all this plasma. We had sex – there were so many circles on the animal mat (sorry, Ivar). And we’ve put in a particularly awful practice called the “Bloody Eagle” that will never leave our brains, even if we weaken the top of our skulls and fight them off. And yet at some point, as the play has certainly taught us, all the great things are to join Odin in the Great Hall of Valhalla. Yes, the culmination of this great show will be the end of the year.

And yet so many questions remain! Who will live and who will die? Will King Harald ever get a girlfriend he really likes? And what future atrocities will we see masked as Bjorn’s latest hairstyle? With the George Center Virgin Center for permanent termination, thanks to the COVID-19 plague, we thought we would ask the prophet what to expect from the Vikings season 6, part 2…

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WiCpKtkDezk (/ embed)

Just tell us Bjorn is dead?

Undoubtedly, the biggest storyline in the first part that needs to be resolved is whether Björn Ironside survived by throwing himself at his brother and the worthless Ivar Boneless. Our guess? It was all a dream. After all, the recent season is increasingly confident in walking between reality and the imaginary. Viking showrunner Michael Hirst and actor Alexander Ludwig have already confirmed that Björn will return “anyway,” but the deleted Instagram picture on the latter’s account gives the most solid indication of the state of the living or dead King Katagata. He has longer hair than we saw him doing in 6A. The goatee turned gray too.

Alexander Ludwig as Björn Ironside in the Vikings. Credit: Channel History

Is Lagertha dead? Do not rule out returns

On death, it’s hard to think of anything more frightening than being stabbed with the knife by the rain of the son of former husband Hvitserk (Mark Ilsh) who seized PTSD. But it happened to the legendary warrior Lagertha.

It was an accident. At the time, Hwitzer was under the influence of magic mushrooms, which made him think that Lagertha was an evil serpent. To give it some context, the injury sustained by the lover of Tori (Eve Connolly) and her entire family was burned alive at the behest of mega-year Ivar (Alex Hog Andersen), leaving Hwitserka a broken man. When we left him, he bizarrely returned to Ivar. It would be strange if he did not seek revenge for Tori’s death.

What about Lagertha (Katherine Winnick)? For so long, she has been the most interesting character in the show – certainly since the death of Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) – and has never grown old in weaving curly hair. She’s in Valgale right now, but you shouldn’t bet on her coming out in the next 10 series. Remember, this is a show where death is far from over.

Catherine Wienick as Lagerta in the sixth season of the Vikings. Credit: Channel History

What happens to Floki?

Let’s be honest, the stunned, masterly spiritual boat maker and his relocation to Iceland amounted to a junkyard 6A. In fact, some fans believe that Flock’s hero could be dated, but the fall in ratings after Ragnar’s death meant that showman Michael Hirst didn’t want to give up on another longtime hero.

But what happened to Floki? The latest series of episodes have seen the worst carcass in Norway leave the face of the unknown world. Soon Ube (Jordan Patrick Smith) and Torvey (Georgia Hirst) arrive in Iceland, hoping to find him and bring him home. Instead, they were introduced to Adair (Ray Stevenson), an adventure monk who introduced us to the WWE (Adam Copeland in the role of Catil Flanoz). He claims Athelstan is reborn! He also has Floki’s wedding ring. What gives? If “Atheran” Atheran, in the past, it’s good that Floki isn’t here …

Incidentally, we would bet on a large pitcher of copper for Floki’s story, which continues on a very cold volcanic island. According to SoundtrackTracklist.com, the track 26 of the Vikings Season 6 soundtrack is titled … “Floki tells us why he left Iceland.”

Gustaf Skarsgard as Floki in the Vikings. Credit: Channel History

Will King Harald be able to find true love?

The awesome guy is King Harald (Peter Frenzén). Dude – King of All Norway – a status you could imagine would generate a decent amount of interest if they were included in your Tinder profile – and yet he year after year relentlessly pursues women who are already romantically attached to other men (usually B Ironside). At the same time, the hour-long mid-season finale ended with another dead or alive rock, Harald lying on the battlefield, chasing the sword, during the battle of Bjorn and Ivan, Prince Oleg (Danilo Kozlovsky) and the marauding of Russian enemies.

“I think maybe one of the unexpected things about this episode,” Michael Hirst recently told the TV Guide, is the latest episode of 6A, which is how final it seemed to be the Viking destruction we’ve never seen. . We have seen the power of Russia. I mean those extraordinary scenes in the ninth episode, when we see how the Russian army steps in and we realize how big and huge this army is. And it’s no wonder the Vikings can’t hold them back. Many Vikings are killed, and Harald and Björn are certainly extremely serious, seriously injured and can die. But what happens after that is saved for (Episode 11). “

And who is Harald’s robbery wreath as he lies on the ground? It will be Eric Red (Eric Johnson). Of course, as everyone who has paid attention to in A Level history knows, Eric was not a king – he was an Icelandic explorer who founded the first Scandinavian settlement in Greenland. But since Michael Hirst views the real story as a persistent obstacle, he needs to navigate to tell the story he wants, we would advise you not to pay attention to it.

Eric could become king. He could become a terrible unicorn if Hirst damn well feels like making him one.

Peter Franzen stars as King Harald Fineer in the Vikings. Credit: Channel History

And will we see Alfred again?

We saw nothing with Alfred (Ferdia Walsh-Piel), King of Wessex and Mercia in 6A. We will double the bet we made earlier and it will return to 6B. Six Viking seasons have made tours of marauders across Britain with legible details, while considerable time has been spent on developing Alfred’s character. It is unlikely that the series will end without a refund.

For the first time, an Instagram account appears on the Viking actor’s Instagram account, which confirms the suspicion in the future. Earlier this year, Walsh-Saw posted on his Instagram account of himself as Alfred covered in blood after a fight. He captioned the photo: “The 6V Vikings will hit the screens later this year. Get ready for Alfred 2.0’s wrath.”

But you know what? As long as this saga ends with Ivar having a terrible time – I hope, spearheaded by something – all is well with us! Enjoy the trip Norwegian countrymen. It will be a bloody blast.

The Vikings are available for transfer to Amazon Prime. The sixth season ends this winter