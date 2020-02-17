[five-seconds-of-summer’s-ashton-irwin-goes-shirtless-for-australia-hearth-battle-concert]

five Seconds of Summertime hit the stage at the Hearth Fight Australia Bushfire Relief Live performance held at ANZ Stadium on Sunday (February 16) in Sydney, Aus.

The guys – Michael Clifford, Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, and Ashton Irwin – joined quite a few other artists to conduct at the celebration to support raise dollars for Australian fire reduction efforts.

“Thank you for possessing us at The Australian Hearth Battle concert! It will go down as one of my preferred recollections of @5sos’s occupation 🖤,” Ashton wrote on Instagram with a shirtless pic from the concert.

Michael not too long ago opened up about why he has not been so energetic on Instagram. Come across out why he’s barely been on the social media system recently!