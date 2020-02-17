[five-seconds-of-summer’s-michael-clifford-has-the-cutest-reason-for-getting-inactive-on-instagram]

You’re excused, Michael Clifford.

The 5 Seconds of Summertime guitarist took to Instagram on Friday (February 14) to permit supporters know why he hadn’t been publishing considerably recently.

“If you’re wanting to know why I’m so inactive – here’s your cause,” Michael captioned the slideshow under, that includes tons of lovable photographs of himself cuddling with his pet Moosemoose. Seriously, they’re adorable.

Look at it out beneath (and you are welcome)!

ICYMI, five Seconds of Summer suggests that their new album Relaxed will be the finish of an era. Check out their “No Shame” songs movie now.

Perspective this article on Instagram A put up shared by michael clifford (@michaelclifford) on Feb 13, 2020 at 3: 45pm PST

