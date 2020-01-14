Five Serie A players who could enter the Premier League in January have linked Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton

Series A imports into the Premier League have had mixed success over the years.

The Italian league has provided stars such as Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, ​​Gianfranco Zola, Marcel Desailly and Patrick Viera.

However, more recently, players like Mario Balotelli, Juan Cudrado and Stefan Jovetic have not made a lasting impression.

AFP

Mario Balotelli was not entirely successful in the Premier League

In January, other Serie A players could move to the Premier League because several players are already connected.

Here at talkSPORT.com we looked at five players who could make the move during the transfer window.

Emre Can

The midfielder moved to Juventus on a free transfer in 2018, but that hasn’t really proven itself in Serie A.

The former Liverpool player was strongly linked to a move from Turin, with Manchester United and Everton both being touted as possible destinations.

He also spent most of the season on the bench, although many still consider him a key player at Juve.

AFP or licensor

Emre Can is reportedly on Manchester United’s transfer wishlist

Juventus director Fabio Paratici has prevented him from leaving.

He told Sky Sports Italia: “I can exclude Emre Can from the retirement because he will definitely stay with us.

“He is one of the most wanted players internationally, but I think he can be important for our project.”

If United or Everton could get Paratici and Juventus to part with Can, he could be a valuable addition to their midfield.

Lorenzo Insigne

Carlo Ancelotti’s appointment to Everton has made Insigne’s move to the Premier League a more realistic prospect.

There is likely to be a Napoli mass exodus as many players have argued with the owner Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Ancelotti worked with Insigne in the Serie A club before he was released earlier this season, causing several stars to riot.

French publication le10sport claims Insigne is very interested in the Premier League challenge, so a reunion with his former boss may be in sight.

Getty Images – Getty

Lorenzo Insigne is said to be unhappy in Napoli

Dries Mertens

Another Napoli star who is believed to be dissatisfied with the owner and is quickly heading for the exit.

He is in the last year of his contract, so the club can try to make as much money as possible, or run the risk of losing him in the summer if he is released.

The 32-year-old striker is said to be available for around £ 10m.

According to the Daily Express, Arsenal has already contacted Napoli to clarify its availability, but there may be a fight with Juventus for its signature.

Getty Images – Getty

Mertens is asked because he was unable to extend his deal in Napoli

Robin Gosens

Chelsea is looking for a new left-back. No wonder they were associated with the 25-year-old German.

He was a full-back for the Italian national team, but his offensive effort for Frank Lampard’s team could still be a good translation.

Gosens has six goals and four assists so far, which will certainly be appealing, but his only four-man success is with the Dutch team Heracles in the 2016/17 season.

Reports from Italy indicate that Chelsea Scouts were present at Atalanta’s last game against Parma, so be careful.

AFP or licensor

Robin Gosens holds his fist up in the air to celebrate

Kalidou Koulibaly

The Napoli star is sought after by a number of top European clubs, especially those who urgently need reinforcements for the defensive.

The 28-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best central defenders in the world and has always been associated with the Premier League.

This time Chelsea and Tottenham are considering a move for the Senegal international.

However, Koulibaly would not be cheap as it has been reported that a £ 100m bid would be required to get him away from Naples.

Arsenal is another team on the defender market, but this type of transfer capital is unlikely to be available.

Getty Images – Getty

Koulibaly is constantly associated with a move from Naples

Premier League contracts: each signature signed in the January 2020 transfer window