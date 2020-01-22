Five teenagers hospitalized in Victoria after school bus crash

Five teenagers were hospitalized after a school bus crashed near the Victoria-South Australia border.

More than 20 students were on the bus yesterday at 4:25 p.m. when they thought they were out of control, rolling on the roof of Portland-Nelson Road in Nelson.

Near the Victoria-South Australia border, a school bus crashed with more than 20 students, five of whom were taken to hospital. (9Nachrichten)

Two students were brought to a hospital in Adelaide in stable condition, one with back and chest injuries and the other with lower back injuries.

Another three students were hospitalized in a stable street ambulance, two with back injuries and one with minor injuries.

Two students were brought to a hospital in Adelaide in stable condition, one with back and chest injuries and the other with lower back injuries. (9Nachrichten)

The police are appealing to anyone who has information about the crash to contact them.