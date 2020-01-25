Five things to watch out for at the Grammys Show Business

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, who first came online, was only 17 when the nominations were announced. She was the youngest artist ever to receive all four top Grammy awards. – AFP picture

LOS ANGELES, January 25 – The glitter of music shines on the red carpet at Monday’s Grammy Awards, which honor the top hits and artists of the year.

The Recording Academy scandal that got the show going has overwhelmed preparations for the glamorous event, but there are still plenty of musical moments to watch out for.

Here is our quick guide to the event that will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles:

Women ready to lead

Women dominated at last year’s gala and are also at the top this year. Twerking flautist Lizzo and young Goth pop phenomenon Billie Eilish are expected to fight for the top prizes.

The academy has been under fire for a long time because it has not recognized women and people with skin color.

In recent years, the nomination field has been expanded from five to eight in the four main categories: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist.

Both Lizzo and Eilish are nominated for all “Big Four” awards.

Other female frontrunners vying for Grammy’s gold are Lana Del Rey, whose 2019 album was considered the best of the year by many critics, and H.E.R., the R&B prodigy who received five awards and won two last year.

Pop sensation Ariana Grande is also among the top nominees, while flamenco revivalist Rosalia, who has been recognized as the best new artist, could become a rare Spanish-language winner in the general categories.

generational change

Lizzo, Eilish and Lil Nas X, at 69, are the three best candidates of the night – a number that comes closer to the average age of just one veteran star who would dominate the night.

The generation change could herald a new era for the Recording Academy, which has long favored older pop and rock supports.

Eilish, who first became famous online, was only 17 when the nominations were announced. She was the youngest artist ever to receive all four top Grammy awards.

Her songwriting partner and brother Finneas, 22, now have five chances of Grammy’s fame.

Fans expect an angry appearance from Lizzo, who routinely flings tequila from the bottle onto the stage.

Fashion watchers will also be on guard against the latest ensemble of the roaring star – she put on a fluffy, pink Marc Jacobs jacket for this year’s Met Gala, which she wore proudly when she strutted through a New York airport the next morning.

All-Stars of the “Old Town Road”

Lil Nas X, the brain behind the ubiquitous Old Town Road of the year, will take the stage to play an inflated rendition of his country trap smash.

His “Record of the Year” Grammy Co-nominee, Billy Ray Cyrus, who bestowed the song Country-World Street Credential when Nashville graduated, will accompany him on stage as well as the eclectic DJ Diplo and K-Pop Megastars BTS.

The video sharing app TikTok made the young rapper famous – his song went viral and finally broke the record for the longest route on the billboard hit list at 19 weeks.

The genre-critical megahit was struck from Billboard’s country charts early last year. Critics said the industry washed white because the artist was black.

Lil Nas X has to impress on the red carpet. The rapper is known for his combative western outfits with ponies, waistcoats or hats in bright colors.

Except none

Two artists who faced major legal issues in 2019 – Meek Mill and 21 Savage – qualified for the Best Rap album.

Mill ended his controversial legal saga in August after pleading guilty to filing arms abuse charges more than a decade ago.

The objection, which dropped additional charges against Mill, solved a case that had become a focus in the national debate on the treatment of black people by the United States criminal justice system.

21 Savage was arrested in his hometown of Atlanta shortly before the Grammys Gala. US immigration officials said that he had been living illegally in the United States since passing a visa that expired in 2006 when he was a minor.

The shock arrest surprised fans who discovered that the rapper – strongly associated with the southern capital of hip-hop – was actually born in Britain.

Nipsey Hussle tribute

Mill, along with artists such as DJ Khaled, John Legend and Roddy Ricch, will pay homage to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who posthumously battles for three awards after losing the Best Rap album to Cardi B in 2019.

Eritrea-born Ermias Asghedom was shot in broad daylight in March last year at the age of 33. This caused grief in Los Angeles and among Hussle’s superstars, who welcomed both his musical talent and tireless organization in the community.

Both Legend and Khaled are ready for a Grammy with Hussle for Higher, a collaboration released after the rapper’s death.

Hussle, who was part of the underground rap circle for a long time, struggled to become famous, but started selling his own mixtapes.

The hip-hop royalty Jay-Z once bought 100 pieces – for $ 100 each. – AFP