[five-time-grand-slam-champion-sharapova-announces-retirement]



FILE Picture: Maria Sharapova of Russia celebrates right after defeating Sabine Lisicki of Germany in their semi-remaining match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/File Photo

February 26, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Maria Sharapova, the Russian five-time Grand Slam champion who became 1 of the highest paid out sportswomen in the environment, introduced her retirement at the age of 32 on Wednesday.

Florida-based mostly Sharapova, whose Wimbledon victory in 2004, aged 17, propelled her to superstardom, broke the news in an report for magazine Self-importance Honest.

“I’m new to this, so remember to forgive me. Tennis — I’m expressing goodbye,” Sharapova claimed.

Her determination is rarely a main shock as she has struggled with accidents and weak kind due to the fact returning from a 15-month drugs ban in 2017, the result of tests positive for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open.

The former entire world selection has performed only two matches this yr, shedding in the to start with spherical of the Australian Open, with her ranking sliding to 373.

“Looking back again now, I comprehend that tennis has been my mountain. My path has been loaded with valleys and detours, but the sights from its peak have been incredible,” she said.

“After 28 decades and five Grand Slam titles, while, I’m prepared to scale yet another mountain, to compete on a various sort of terrain.”

(Reporting by Martyn Herman additional reporting by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber Enhancing by Jon Boyle and Ken Ferris)