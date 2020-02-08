Five White Sox questions that go into the spring training

The young core of the White Sox is in place and ready to bloom. Major veteran upgrades to the roster have been made and expectations for the late season will come up as players trickle into the team’s spring training facility in the coming days. The official report date for pitchers and catchers is Wednesday, and a warm, vague sense of hope for a better era of baseball on the south side is expected. Here are five questions to be answered at Camelback Ranch in six weeks:

1. What will the Sox do with all those starting pitchers?

This is one of the questions in the cheek, followed by the tried and true adage: “You can never start throwing enough.” The rotation of the spring training must be set with right-handed Lucas Giolito, left-handed Dallas Keuchel, righty Reynaldo Lopez, righty Dylan Cease and lefty Gio Gonzalez. Even if the talented 23-year-old right-handed Michael Kopech – who goes into spring training without restrictions after the Tommy John operation in September 2018, but has only made four Major League appearances – is still light in the camp, the Sox figure to relieve him back to the big league selection after he has logged in for some time at AAA AAA Charlotte. Lefty Carlos Rodon (Tommy John operation) only comes back after the All-Star break. The Sox will cross that bridge when it arrives. It is a nice bridge to cross if the rotation that is present is healthy and meets expectations.

The biggest question mark is whether or not he will do it and perhaps the most vital is Lopez, who pitched as one of the worst starters in baseball and one of the best in two seasons with the Sox. A strong spring could build a necessary foundation and set an important tone for the 26-year-old.

2. There is a job or two to win in the bullpen. Who will win it?

Closer to Alex Colome, right-handed Steve Cishek, Evan Marshall, Kelvin Herrera and Jimmy Cordero and left-handed Aaron Bummer and Jace Fry should lose spots. A 13-man bullpen would leave a place for someone who impresses from a group of right-handed people Matt Foster, Jose Ruiz, Carson Fulmer (from options), Zack Burdi and Ian Hamilton or Lefty non-roster invitees Tyler Johnson, Adalberto Mejia and Bryan Mitchell. Burdi, who sustains two injuries, including surgery from Tommy John, and Hamilton, who is back from an injury with teasing in 2019, may be long shots to break the camp with the team, but may not have to wait long for the make a selection.

Like Lopez in the spin, the wildcard is in the pen Herrera, who had the worst season of his career (6.14 ERA) after signing a two-year contract of $ 18 million. He attributed it to the after-effects of foot surgery and placed an 1.76 ERA in his last 15 appearances. The 100 percent throughput of the spring can take the two-way All-Star to the reliever for whom he was signed.

3. Who is in second place?

Nick Madrigal, the number 4 pick in the 2018 design, needs a second spring or a contract like the one that Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez received to become the opening day starter. Despite its extraordinary contact skills and exceptional feel in the middle of the infield, the 5-7 Madrigal probably has more to do and will probably have to wait for that opportunity after service time issues have passed early in the season. Madrigal only played 29 games in Charlotte last season.

“He still has to prove a few things,” said Managing Director Rick Hahn. “Developmentally, he did not necessarily answer all the questions we have for him in the minor leagues.

“We didn’t write him in the pen as the second baseman of Opening Day, but can he change his mind? Yes.”

If he doesn’t, utility infielder outfielder Leury Garcia and / or timid rookie Danny Mendick, who hit .308 / .325 / .462 in 40 recordings in September, will man the position.

4. Who will start?

Manager Rick Renteria has 33 Cactus League games to play with lineups, and the biggest question mark is the leadoff spot. A group that includes Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada, Edwin Encarnacion, Yasmani Grandal, Nomar Mazara, Jimenez, Robert and probably Garcia has been compared to the mash “South Side Hit Men” of 1977 by broadcaster Steve Stone but has no clear leading man. Garcia (who hit 139 first 139 times), Anderson (the reigning batman of the American League who walked 15 times), Moncada and Robert probably fitted the Renteria jig for the job, although Robert would have it on his plate later have put the season, like everything. Renteria called the modest on-base percentage of Garcia (.310 in 2019) less than ideal for the role, so he is not a lock. A dark horse? Why not Grandal, who walked 109 times and last season placed a .380 percentage for the Brewers? And don’t count Madrigal at a certain time after he arrives. After the opening man, two to nine have countless interchangeable options.

5. What impact will Grandal have on pitching staff and James McCann?

Signed on a four-year contract, $ 73 million, Grandal appears to have already had an impact. He watched the tape with Sox pitchers before he signed and will have studied in depth and had numerous conversations with them before he had his first official side session on Wednesday. Grandal is an elite pitch-framer that pitchers need to learn to love this spring, and his priority to make them better seems authentic and will be embraced. McCann, who had established himself as staff-ace Giolito’s favorite receiver while having an All-Star first half with his bat, worked on framing during the off-season after signing a one-year, $ 5.4 million deal in December. How McCann responds to a backup roll that will not improve his market as a free agent after the season is worth seeing, although he profiles himself as a good soldier who doesn’t make waves.