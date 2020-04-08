five workers in Coles were wrongly accused of being clean

About a month into her new role at the Manly Coles, 16-year-old Hayley Evans says that when compared to a person three times her age, she doesn’t feel like a teenager.

“She started to raise her voice to me and grow bigger,” he said.

Hayley described the man he used as a hand cleaner – but called police but left Hayley “scared and scared”.

Hayley Evans, 16, who sold it to police said she did not have a handgun. (9News)

Clean up practices inform the government of the store by hand washing, or using hand hygiene, which gives employees and customers more security than ever. of the hands.

Experts say that bumps can turn into microbes between layers.

Coles Managing Director Matt Swindells said markets with gloves “are starting to become more like presses”.

And salespeople will be advised to use hand and wool, without hands. (9News)

“People are starting to like them, but I’m not sure scientists know what the reason is,” he said.

Hayley’s mother Kate shared the teen’s story on Facebook, and other parents reported to their teenagers that they had been sexually abused during school changes.

“I’m really saddened that so many people come to me, with their similar experiences,” Kate said.

The online implementation impedes customers from buying. (9News)

“I was just afraid of someone who could be so hard on a young person.”

Coles has stepped up to his level of security, assuring the guard of all records to protect the staff.

“It feels like you’re just doing everything with respect, with the standard we’re in,” Hayley said.

To track news and livestream traffic directly to your phone log in to the 9News app and place messages in the App Store or Google Play.