Five years after the Nepal earthquake, the lockdown stopped

KATHMANDU – The coronavirus epidemic has not only put Nepal’s people and economy in a month, but has also halted the slow and desperate need for rebuilding houses and other buildings destroyed by two major earthquakes in 2015.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal on April 25 of that year, followed by another 7.3 less than three weeks later. The entire town, centuries-old temples and other historic sites were reduced to rubble.

Nearly 9,000 people have been killed and more than a million homes destroyed, at a cost of $ 6 billion.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli offered condolences to the families of the victims in an anniversary statement released late Friday.

Manohar Ghimire told the state-run National Reconstruction Authority that the whole country said the lockdown, enacted on March 24, kept construction workers together with most others.

Nepal reported 49 cases of coronavirus and no deaths to date.

Reconstruction has suffered from political unrest, bureaucracy and confusion. Officials said fewer than half a million homes were built or built, including 5,300 of the required 7,500 school buildings and less than half of the 900 damaged monuments and cultural sites.

Many people who have been left without land ownership certificates after the earthquake have yet to accept loans from banks to begin building homes.

King Darshan Shrestha of the independent Center for Resilient Development said the earthquake victims were frustrated by the slow pace of construction and the building materials and housing design approved by the NRA.

“Many people are still living in weak temporary structures,” he said. (Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Rupam Jain)