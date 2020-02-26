five,000-dentsu-personnel-to-telework-following-staffer-at-tokyo-headquarters-contracts-covid-19

Dentsu Group Inc. explained Tuesday that about 5,000 workers at its headquarters in Tokyo will telework from Wednesday just after an personnel was confirmed to have COVID-19 Monday.

The staff in his 50s is hospitalized but not in significant issue, according to the marketing agency.

4 staff identified by public overall health officials to have had shut speak to with him started to telework on Tuesday, it stated.

Dentsu will also quit site visitors from coming into its headquarters from Wednesday.

In the meantime, cosmetics maker Shiseido Co. will have about eight,000 personnel, or about 30 % of its domestic workforce, function remotely in theory from Wednesday to March 6.

No coronavirus infection has been confirmed amid Shiseido workers.

These who will telework include things like executives, though manufacturing facility workers and splendor store profits clerks will go to their workplaces as regular.