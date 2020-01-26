FKA branches play Prince tribute at the Grammys

FKA branches will appear at the Grammy ceremony tonight to honor Prince.

The artist shared the news that she will perform with Sheila E. and Usher for the tribute during an interview on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio show.

Earlier this month (January 9), the Grammys announced that they would also be hosting an All Star tribute concert for Prince two days after the 2020 ceremony. Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince’s artists include: Foo Fighters, St. Vincent, Beck, Usher, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin and Mavis Staples.

Sheila E. and her band will support most of the performers and play their own set. The long-time Prince employee will act as musical director alongside Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

@SheilaEdrummer @Usher ❤️ https://t.co/su96hiXSOa

– FKA branches (@FKAtwigs) January 25, 2020

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the performance earlier this month, Sheila E said: “It was a great honor to be able to do this for so many reasons, but to help celebrate a dear friend’s life and be part of it this and being musical director is great. “

Common, H.E.R., John Legend, Gary Clark Jr., Juanes and Earth, Wind & Fire will also appear on the show. It is also reported that Prince ‘s former Band the Revolution will also be involved.

“Prince. The Purple. His royal malevolence – no matter how you identify him, he is undeniably one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time,” said a Grammy statement at the time.

“With his subversive attitude and his dominant nature, he spanned musical genres and created electrifying music that was bursting with character. He continues to be an inspiring icon for artists and fans around the world, and we are honored to pay tribute to his legacy. “

The Grammys will be held on January 27 with nominations led by Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Little Nas X. Confirmed actors include Lizzo and Demi Lovato.