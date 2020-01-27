FKA Twigs said that she was not asked to sing during the Prince Tribute at 2020 Grammys

FKA Twigs said that tonight (January 26) at the 2020 Grammys, she was not asked to sing during the Prince tribute.

The musician participated in a section in which the late musician was honored and in which Usher and Sheila E were also seen. However, some viewers were confused as to why Twigs only danced and did not sing during the performance.

On Twitter after the ceremony, Twigs explained the situation with the words: “Of course I wanted to sing at the Grammys. I wasn’t asked this time, but hopefully in the future. still what an honor. Congratulations to all winners x. “

of course I wanted to sing at the grammys. I wasn’t asked this time, but hopefully in the future. still what an honor. Congratulations to all winners x

However, Sheila E told USA Today that Twigs should sing in the performance, but said she would rather dance after a few rehearsals. “She didn’t want to sing,” she said. “At first she wanted it, but then she didn’t want it when we went through it because she didn’t have a (microphone) bag and (in-ear monitors) so she couldn’t hear it. And she would rather have danced – that we asked her too. She decided against it and said, “No, I’m fine.”

During the homage, Usher, Sheila E and Twigs performed versions of Prince’s “Little Red Corvette”, “Kiss” and “When Doves Cry”. The performance met with mixed reactions on Twitter, and some viewers were dissatisfied with Grammy’s choice of male actor.

“Usher it is not,” tweeted a user. “Prince rolls around in his grave.”

Don’t initiate this. Prince rolls around in his grave. pic.twitter.com/Qichq2dKnI

Another added: “A tribute to a prince and the person you are calling is the doorkeeper? I guess … ”See below for more reactions.

a prince tribute and the person you call is usher? I guess…

Usher didn’t really do it for me. I still think Bruno Mars has paid the best tribute to Prince so far … #grammys #princetribute pic.twitter.com/bonZs1Uge9

All of the effort Usher makes really kills my ears during this prince tribute. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/AOVe2sw2l8

Usher, Sheila E. and FKA Twigs honor Prince. That’s what I’m talking about! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/6bd7VE03VI

Usher crushes this tribute to the prince. In addition, he has not aged since 2006. #GRAMMYs

Elsewhere in the ceremony, Billie Eilish scrutinized the Big Four Awards of the Night – Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist.

The pop star also made her Grammy debut, delivering a piano version of “When The Party’s Over” accompanied by her brother and colleague Finneas.