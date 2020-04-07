FL Loses Failure to Reject Social Distancing, Food Line for Miles

Play video content

NBC News

This is a sad and alarming sign of the times – residents uniting, risking coronavirus exposure in order to identify for the benefits of unemployment.

The city of Hialeah provided unemployment forms at 4 different locations on Tuesday to help those unable to file through the Florida website or hotline … and created this excavated scene.

The line was full of desperate people – many wearing face masks, but some not – waiting for their applications, but clearly not following the social isolation instructions that kept the 6 feet.

Florida currently has more than 14,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and its death toll is nearly 300, so it certainly questioned the decision to have residents wait in line for the unemployed.

43. Check out this long line of cars waiting to get food from the Central Texas Food Bank

Our fellow Americans are hungry. They run out of food so their children can eat

Unfortunately support from the government (s) is not enough, they need our help @ CTXFoodBank pic.twitter.com/pKrENV74sS

– Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 6, 2020

@yashar

Meanwhile, food banks across the country – from Central Texas to Pittsburgh – were flooded this week with miles of cars waiting to get food for their families.

Feeding South Florida reports a 600% increase in the number of people asking for food, and it’s a similar story for food banks across the United States.

As we reported … Jeff Bezos is donated $ 100 million to help the food banks in the country, but it’s starting to see that they will need more help than that.