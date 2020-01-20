FL Supreme Court Limits Ex-Felons’ Voting Rights

January 20, 2020 9:00 a.m.

Florida Supreme Court Limits Ex-Criminals ‘Voting Rights: Florida Supreme Court Has Advisory Opinion Supporting Florida Republicans’ Efforts To Force Ex-Criminals To Pay Court Fines Before Regaining Right To vote. The opinion comes after lawmakers passed a bill undermining a constitutional reform for the re-emancipation of criminals approved by voters in 2018. Opinion did not, however, say that ex-criminals should be made to pay fines administrative not associated with their sentences, as the Republicans have repeated. . GOP Governor Ron DeSantis praised public opinion that “voting is a privilege that should not be taken lightly.” Wisconsin Voting Purge Roller Coaster Races On: What more 200,000 people removed from Wisconsin’s electoral lists before the 2020 elections remain a chaotic and fluid situation. A court of appeal temporarily suspended an order of a lower court executing the purge. He also blocked the lower court’s decision to hold election officials in contempt and to impose fines for their delay in carrying out the orderly purge.

