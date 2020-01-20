Flames shoot out of the Bradenton home

BRADENTON, Florida (WFLA) – A fire broke out early Monday in the Mira Lagos apartment complex in Bradenton.

Flames shot out of one of the apartment buildings on 34th Avenue Drive East. Southern Manatee Fire Rescue currently identifies hotspots, according to the SNN.

There was no immediate information about what caused the fire or whether someone was injured. WFLA is working to get more information.

