Flamingos are rare in the Netherlands

A nature reserve near Pijnacker, a village between Rotterdam and The Hague, is temporarily home to a small group of flamingos.

Hikers spotted the birds on Tuesday and since then bird watchers from all over the country have come to the area to take photos of the rare guests.

“This is very, very unusual for the region. I have never seen anything like this in my entire time recording animals here, ”director Cor Noorman told local broadcaster Omroep West.

Noorman said the animals are not refugees from zoos. “There are six Chilean flamingos and a European flamingo that have probably come here from a rest area near Germany.”

Noorman said the birds could not stay long. “You could be somewhere else tomorrow. We have to enjoy them as long as we can. “

In the meantime, the birds have not been deterred by the number of jerking animals hoping for a good shot. “You take pictures well,” said one of the broadcasters. “You can find flamingos in the Algarve, but they are shy and fly away. These birds only quietly do their job of finding food and don’t bother us at all. “

In 2015, a colony of about 50 flamingos moved to the Grevelingenmeer in Zeeland for the winter instead of moving to the warmer areas of Africa.

