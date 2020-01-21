Flamingos from the Spanish city visit the lakes of the LSU annually

BATON ROUGE – Every year, members of the Spanish city of Krewe make their way to the university lakes and plant dozens of giant wooden flamingos in the water.

This year is no different; The light pink birds were placed there sometime between Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

On an ice-cold Monday morning, the eager residents weren’t stopped by the cold from snatching the birds. Despite the weather, the locals boarded their boats (or simply waded into the water) and fetched the birds to display in their front yards.

The tradition started in the 1980s and at that time the goal was to arouse interest in the Spanish city ball that had not yet attracted much attention.

Your creative idea to start a flamingo breed was successful, and now the birds are in high demand.

Baton Rouge residents who are fast enough to catch one of the flamingos proudly plant the birds in front of their homes.

This year the Spanish City Ball will take place on Saturday February 8th, followed by the parade on February 22nd.