Flappers Comedy Club Laughs To Keep Business

Burbank, Calif.—Her microphones have had countless jokes, but Barbara Holidays isn’t that much fun at the moment.

“It’s sad for me,” she said in front of an empty stage.

Ten years ago, she and her business partner, Dave Rainitz, opened the Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank, a portrait of which, like William Nickerson’s general manager rests in the room, from the beginning. Was with some of the staff.

“We had a server, Jeff Helligar, which literally helped me draw the place. Holiday came here from day one.” Bartender Mischa McCourtney. They were all ours. I believe in my dreams and they have all lost their jobs. ”

Target range:

What her business is considered unimportant with 51 people and her family who depend on her for salaries does not fit well with Barbara.

“We moved the ass and basically hired a lot of people, and it’s just the idea that someone is telling you that you aren’t essential that is killing me right now.” It’s basically like cutting off an arm and cutting off the limbs of 51 people. ”

Partners had to improvise in order to keep as many people on salary as possible. Moved live comedy shows and classes online.

The menu has been revamped to support takeout and delivery. They also opened a “comedy viniens” store that sells household items such as groceries and toilet paper.

“As you know, not many people think,“ Hey, pandemics, call local comedy clubs for food and groceries. ”

Rainitz says he has always seen Flappers as a kind of community center, but this is more true than ever. They give employees Flappers gift cards to buy takeaway meals and essentials. Regular customers can also purchase gift cards to donate to comedians outside the workplace.

Locals will respond, order food and supplies, and receive them from a safe distance.

“We are allowed to help people. Thanks to the support of the community, we can continue to do that.”

This is a storm they couldn’t plan for, but Rainitz is optimistic when they survive it.

“As in the 1920s, we were built for the Great Recession, so we are ready. We will not go anywhere.”

After all, laughter is their stock and trade.

“We need to laugh more than ever,” said Holiday. “If you had an essential business, that would be a laugh, right?”

. [TagsToTranslate] LA West