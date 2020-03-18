Flash executes an emotional exorcism as he re-hits the oldest enemy

Grant GustinFoto: Katie Yu (The CW) TV Review All our TV reviews are in one place.

A year has passed since the last episode of The Flash? Ten years? Life has changed so fast in such a short time that it feels endless since we met Team Flash, and honestly it is convenient to do so. I don’t think I really like this episode because it’s one hour longer than our current hell, but I do.

“Nash Wells Exorcism”

It may be hard to remember now, but we set off with Mirror Iris, who blows up Camille with a mirror weapon. We now know that this sent the real Camila to the Mirrorverse, replacing her with a mirror double in the same way as Eva and Mirror Iris. (The question about these mirror duplicates: Shouldn’t the original contract be turned upside down? For example, shouldn’t Iris be left-handed if he is right-handed? Buy from Labs.

Their efforts are hampered by another light-focused villain associated with the meta-of-the-week, Sunshine, Carver. The powers are amorphous, even by Flash standards, but they can turn people on and off, so they are both. Iris sends an emergency signal to Barry but sits on the wheel. Caitlin provided him with a smart watch that gave him red light if he used it too much to keep up with the speed inside his body. Instead, Frost responds to the call and strikes at the same place. (Is Barry guilty? Is it really Barry’s fault?)

Natalie SharpFoto: Katie Yu (The CW)

Sunshine’s plot is unimportant and ends with Barry and Joe setting a trap that cuts off the sunlight. Joe sends the Prismatic Refrigerator to ARGUS … except for the Mirror Team Citizen, who has already hired Eva to pass the mirror. (The physics of this is still unclear; he can move objects back and forth, but he can’t move, you say?) Along the way, Mirror Iris is more skeptical. .

The heart of the episode is the titular exorcism of Nash Wells. It turned out that not only was Thawne’s mind built in the mind, but every Wells ending in the crisis. (The result remains to be seen how it fits into a new multifunction device that no one knows yet.) In any case, Thawne, who is not technically a true Wells, has the deepest of his hooks. He tries to capture Nash’s body in a lasting fashion by making the real Nash sad and regretful.

So here are some of Nash’s stories we have been collecting in recent weeks, though not in detail. Allegra is not an actual girl’s dopelganger, but is an orphan named Maya, while Nash is more or less perceived as her prosthetic, while busting numerous myths. Something terrible has happened and Nash has been refusing it every year. In his mind, Thawne tied him to the cave where the Anti-Monitor was first released (to be fair it would also be a powerful source of sin for Nash). Cisco and Barry come to mind using old thinking techniques, and while using Cisco to integrate natural Wells relationships with Nash, Barry takes Thawne, who had previously killed (along with Nash). Despite his usual stubbornness – getting hurt in Frost in this situation – was a good episode for Barry. He uses his speed, smarts to defeat the sunlight, and is able to correct Thawne’s attempts to use his own sin in connection with Nora’s death.

Nash confronts the memories that have escaped him all the time: He is responsible for Mayan’s death as he fell out of the cliff while trying to get one of his most important rewards. Thawne doesn’t mind shopping anymore and the red lightning bolts. However, taxa still exist and probably won’t last long before re-acclimation. As for Nash, it’s now All Wellses, a way to keep Tom Cavanagh on his toes.

Critical observations

Flash will be back on April 7 for the next two weeks. But how much? Production was suspended on March 13, so everything was closed and no one knows when to begin again. My best guess is that this chapter is going to end pretty dramatically, and the autumn arc will not be solved until the fall or beyond.

Cecile, who brings holy water, garlic, shares, and an Ouija board to “exorcism,” is not a reminder of Danielle Nicolet’s powerful comic talent and the ever-expanding support group. And hey, the Ouija board really came in handy!

No more Ralph and Sue this week. It is suggested that it was excessive, but I do hope that the known forces hit something good with this pairing.

Always two steps back with Barry. Congratulations on facing your feelings about Nora’s death, but combining her own agendas with her agenda to build your own forces can almost convince you.

Stay safe people. April 7 feels like a long, long time since then.

