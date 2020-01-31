“Flash” showrunner Eric Wallace gives a preview of a world after the crisis

Perhaps more than any other show in Arrowverse, the event Crisis on Infinite Earths was an integral part of The Flash. The threat that Barry Allen will go through the crisis has been part of the show since day one, and now that he’s survived the world-changing event, what’s next? Barry is dealing with a lost friend, Iris is back in journalism and no one is doomed to die.

What will change in this world after the crisis? Well, there is one person who knows the answer to these and many other questions: Flash showrunner Eric Wallace. Wallace took the time to chat with The Mary Sue about everything related to Flash-y and where the rest of season six, or what Wallace calls it, “graphic novel number two” could lead to.

The Mary Sue: So, I think we’ll start with the big one: how have things changed for Central City in this “post-crisis world”?

Eric Wallace: Well, it’s interesting that something has changed radically. Cisco immediately noticed some of these radical changes. Past villains are no longer the villains we expected to be in the present. What’s great is that we had the opportunity to get graphic number two back, as you’ll see this season. You will see more and more old familiar faces from the past, but they could literally have new facelifts … some of them could have new skills. They can be different and change.

So these are the obvious changes, on the contrary, there are things that have not changed but are a little different. For example, like a Jay Garrick who used to be on another earth. Jay Garrick is now on Earth, Jay and Joan live. Hopefully at some point we will meet them again because they are part of our world. You never know what familiar face you might come across.

And the other great thing is that we no longer have to wait for a critical crossover – right? A literal apocalypse – for our heroes to meet. Now Kara and Barry can only have a coffee or Kara and Iris can work on the same story because they’re both reporters, right? I think you can actually have stronger emotional bonds and more communication between characters, and I think this will happen. Not initially, but I think more and more of the shows as we get used to writing stories in a post-crisis world. And I think it will be more pleasant for the audience.

Did you have any discussions with Marc Guggenheim or other showrunners and producers about what you would expect from Crisis and what the earth would look like?

Yes and No It wasn’t planned what we expected from Earth because we wanted to discover it organically. It was more like this: “Here are a few rules that we need to go through all the other shows. Please don’t violate these rules as we have to balance some.” So it was just a few simple mandates, for example: In “Marathon” – our graphic number two, Cisco says that extrapolators don’t work anymore… That was something I asked about in all the other shows. I said, “Hey guys, it would really help us if extrapolators stopped working and people didn’t just jump around with these little things, because that’s an integral part of our world.”

And that’s great, the (other showrunner), everyone was “oh yeah” and then everyone started with their own “oh … that’s how Luthor corp works now … you can make sure you don’t go wrong.” That kind of rules were drawn up, but there were very few … and the rest is about discovery from a historical point of view in a very organic way: what does Earth Prime look like, and that’s exactly what we’ll find out in the second half of the Flash season.

I understand why you want to get rid of the extrapolators because you have fewer people who ask, “Why isn’t Kara there?” Why doesn’t he call Batwoman? “

Right! We had to find a way, “well, we can’t beat the big bad this week, okay, call Supergirl!” It is not very dramatically interesting.

Cisco went through a lot last year to develop the meta-cure and then opt for it, but the monitor just made him be a vibe … he still has those powers that go into graphic novel number two , and is there any kind of fallout from that?

Well, Cisco doesn’t have what it takes in the second graphic novel. It starts the way we left it last. He received these powers from the monitor in Crisis. but he no longer has them. And the question is – how does he feel … Caitlin asks him very clearly: “How do you feel?” Do you regret taking the meta-human healing? “And he says no, but there is obviously something in conflict behind it.

News surfaced last November that Natalie Dreyfuss was cast as Sue Dearbon, a character many fans have been waiting for since you introduced Ralph Dibny in season 4. It has been teased since last year’s finale, but can you tell us when and how it will come in?

Not what people expect!

Natalie Dreyfuss, I have to be honest with you. I literally watched the audition and thought, “Oh my goodness, you’re Sue Dearbon. This is crazy!” And the chemistry, when it first appears – this is early this season, we won’t keep the fans waiting , it will be in the first half of Graphic Novel 2 – if she shows up you will immediately see what we saw in this audition … this chemistry between her and Hartley Sawyer is amazing.

It’s just a gift given to the show. Another example of new life for graphic novel number two and for The Flash in general in its six seasons. I can’t tell you how excited I am to tell a really wild Sue Ralph story.

This may be a spoiler question, but should we worry about her fate in the comics (in which she was once killed by Dr. Light) that Dr. Light shows up at the same time that Sue joins the show? Will they be connected?

Well … that’s a spoiler. I’m just going to say yes and no. I would like to say the following: We are not adapting the storyline to the “identity crisis”. I want to make it very clear, you don’t have to worry about that. Sue doesn’t die this season. This is not a spoiler at all. That’s exactly it. We just got it! That’s crazy!

I’m really excited to see how Ralph will continue to grow as a character when Sue joins the party.

Yes. I think as you will see … in the first half of graphic novel number two, Sue gets the best out of Ralph, even if she annoys him. They are just so fun and wonderful together. I think the audience will fall in love with them as a couple, as we as typists.

Ultimately, this is a question that is only for me, since I live in Portland, Oregon, and in the city that The Flash uses to establish – will you update the skyline after the crisis? We have a few new buildings now!

One of my favorite cities in America! Oh my goodness that’s funny. You’re absolutely right, we should probably look at this … It didn’t really happen this season, but it really is something we should probably do. It’s an expensive thing … at the start of the show, when the pilot is shot for the first time, you send a crew to do all of these outdoor shots and you live with them for a long time.

I will say in the second graphic novel, it is not a reference to Portland – we will go to some new places. Construction is underway in Central City.

The flash will return on Tuesday, February 4th, at 8:00 p.m. at the CW.

Do you want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits but is not limited to personal insults someone, Hate speech and trolling.

Do you have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

,