Flashback: Justin Timberlake, Sandra Bullock and more at the SAG Awards 2010

A lot can change in a decade.

In the 10 years that have passed, it shows how 30 rocks Y Crazy men got them out of the air and it seems that studios are no longer attracted to sandy dramas in the Middle East or the wild wild west, such as True grain of The wounded box. Instead, the excellent acting category of a cast for the SAG 2020 Awards consists of dark comedies and dramas.

One of the only similarities between the 2010 films is that Quentin TarantinoAgain he has a nominated film.

As far as television is concerned, many of the beloved programs that were nominated are no longer in the broadcast. 30 rocks, medium, right-handed, crazy men Since then, more innovative series have said goodbye to their dedicated fans, leaving room for other shows. Now the programs that rule come from both transmission services and cable programs, including Maid Tale, Strange Things Y Great little lies.

Despite all the changes, dozens of celebrities from 2010 are nominated 10 years later: Nicole Kidman, Brad Pitt, The list can continue.

View the gallery below to see which stars continue to offer spectacular performances and remember the past.

Dianna Agron and Cory Monteith

Who else was the # Quinn and Finn team?

Christoph Waltz and Diane Kruger

the Inglorious Bastards The stars and their trophies shared an intimate and cute moment.

Mindy kale

The user can easily wear this dress late into the night.

read Michele

the Joy Star attracted attention with this beautiful blue dress.

Livia Giuggioli and Colin Firth

The now divorced man and woman appeared on the red carpet full of stars.

Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger

the torrent star of the Dawson stepped to the side to keep Diane in the spotlight.

Ariel Winter

The 11-year-old girl made a dramatic entrance on the red carpet with her green dress.

signed Barrymore

She looked like an angel (Charlie). He fell out of the sky with this navy blue dress.

Penelope Cruz

The little black dress is not a cupboard for nothing.

Gabourey Sidibe and Mo & # 39; nique

the Beautiful The stars gathered again on the SAG stage.

Glorious bastards To broadcast



If anyone deserved an applause, it was this cast full of stars.

Justin Timberlake and Kate Hudson

Two of the biggest stars in Hollywood came on stage to present one of the show’s awards.

Jeff Bridges and Matt Damon

the real grain stars collected at the SAG 2020 Awards

Crazy men To broadcast



Sophia Loren and Alec Baldwin

The iconic Hollywood actress received a helping hand from 30 rock stars.

Sandra Bullock and Betty White

Here is a suggestion: these two stars join forces for another film.

Stanley Tucci and Anna Kendrick

the perfect tone Y The devil wears Prada The stars came together to present Drew Barrymore his prize.

Cuba Gooding Jr. and Christina Applegate

This is too good to ignore.

Jeremy Renner, Brian Geraghty and Anthony Mackie

the wounded wardrobe The stars gathered for an impressive photo shoot.

William H. Macy, Felicity Huffman and Alec Baldwin

The worlds clashed when the shameless, desperate housewives Y 30 rocks. The stars stopped to chat.

Jennifer Carpenter and Michael C. Hall

There were many reasons for him to celebrate right-handed stars that night. Michael was not only nominated for Best Actor, but he was also in remission for Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Cast of Joy

In their program they may have played a group of misfits and exiles, but in real life these stars were the opposite.

Meryl Streep and Jon Hamm

Even someone as famous as Jon Hamm can be surprised when he is in the presence of Meryl Streep.

Women of Nine

These women appeared not only in Nine, but also Daniel Day Lewis, Judi Dench Y Fergie. Talk about a cast full of stars!

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

We are “obsessed” with this red carpet look.