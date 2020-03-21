Flat Earth Feat. Former Him And Amorphis Members: ‘Draining By Your Flame’ Lyric Online video

FLAT EARTH, the new band featuring former HIM users Mikko “Linde” Lindström (guitar) and Mika “Gasoline Lipstick” Karppinen (drums) alongside ex-AMORPHIS bassist Niclas Etelävuori and POLANSKI singer Anttoni “Anthony” Pikkarainen, has unveiled the official lyric online video for its new solitary, “Draining By Your Flame”. The music is taken from FLAT EARTH‘s forthcoming 2nd album, thanks in the tumble.

According to a press release, FLAT EARTH “generates major riffs, blasting beats and cinematic chords that combine to develop an unforgiving, passionate, and dynamic seem.” The band’s debut single, “Blame”, premiered on Radio Rock in 2018, promptly attaining recognition through Finland and the relaxation of Europe. “Cyanide” followed a small time afterwards, gaining community recognition and earning FLAT EARTH a location as the help act for ALICE IN CHAINS in Helsinki.

FLAT EARTH‘s debut album, “None For One particular”, was produced in November 2018 by using Drakkar Entertainment in Europe (excluding Finland, wherever the effort and hard work was manufactured offered by way of the band’s own label Suur Etikett). The disc was recorded at Finnvox in Helsinki with producer Hiili Hiilesmaa, who has previously worked with HIM, AMORPHIS, THE 69 EYES and APOCALYPTICA, among other individuals.

In the starting of 2019, FLAT EARTH entered the studio to record the stick to-up to “None For One particular”. The new disc was mixed by famous producer Tim Palmer.

FLAT EARTH was formed soon after Etelavuori fell out with the manager of AMORPHIS and exited the latter band. Instantly, Niclas was left stranded. He made a decision to present the entire world that he however experienced a large amount to give, so he commenced wanting for possible bandmates.

Niclas spelled out: “Right after over two a long time playing with bands, I was at a issue wondering that it’s possible I start out doing one thing else. But then I knew I had these tunes on my tricky travel however, and practically nothing was finished with them. And I just needed to get rid of them and see what takes place. But then it sort of took around and I started out to concentrate extra on that.”

Linde to start with sprang to thoughts, even however he nonetheless experienced his arms complete with HIM at that time. Even so, the two of them kept meeting often, and commenced operating on ideas for new songs. Getting Anthony on board presented supplemental inspiration. And when their outdated bandmate Karppinen eventually joined on drums, the group’s lineup was completed.

Though Linde was active participating in the States and Europe on HIM‘s farewell tour, the remaining trio expended their time recording drums to 7 pilot demos that experienced previously been taped in Niclas‘s basement studio. Gasoline brought together two of his individual tunes, and Anthony composed a new observe for the band. Linde observed an outdated track of his he experienced very first fleshed out when he was only 13. The relaxation of the tracks were being Niclas‘s tips largely, taken care of to the band’s preparations, with Anthony delivering the two the vocal melodies, as well as the lyrics. The primary structure for the to start with album was prepared.

Linde remembered: “Our typical friend, who’s been assisting us get this band off the ground, recommended a male named Anttoni ‘Anthony’ Pikkarainen, who experienced been singing in a band named POLANSKI. The band had created a history, and immediately after we’d listened to it, we experienced to established up a conference immediately.”

FLAT EARTH is:

Mikko “Linde” Lindström (HIM) – Guitar



Mika “Fuel Lipstick” Karppinen (HIM) – Drums



‪Niclas Etelävuori (AMORPHIS) – Bass



‪Anttoni “Anthony” Pikkarainen (POLANSKI) – Vocals



