[FLAT EARTH Feat. Former HIM And AMORPHIS Users: New Solitary ‘Draining By Your Flame’ Thanks In March]

FLAT EARTH, the new band that includes former HIM customers Mikko “Linde” Lindström (guitar) and Mika “Fuel Lipstick” Karppinen (drums) together with ex-AMORPHIS bassist Niclas Etelävuori and POLANSKI singer Anttoni “Anthony” Pikkarainen, will launch a new one, “Draining By Your Flame”, on March 23. The track is taken from FLAT EARTH‘s forthcoming 2nd album, because of in the fall.

In accordance to a press release, FLAT EARTH “makes weighty riffs, blasting beats and cinematic chords that mix to produce an unforgiving, passionate, and dynamic audio.” The band’s debut solitary, “Blame”, premiered on Radio Rock in 2018, quickly getting level of popularity through Finland and the rest of Europe. “Cyanide” adopted a short time later on, attaining public recognition and earning FLAT EARTH a location as the help act for ALICE IN CHAINS in Helsinki.

FLAT EARTH‘s debut album, “None For Just one”, was unveiled in November 2018 by way of Drakkar Amusement in Europe (excluding Finland, exactly where the energy was built out there by means of the band’s personal label Suur Etikett). The disc was recorded at Finnvox in Helsinki with producer Hiili Hiilesmaa, who has previously worked with HIM, AMORPHIS, THE 69 EYES and APOCALYPTICA, between some others.

In the starting of 2019, FLAT EARTH entered the studio to file the follow-up to “None For Just one”. The new disc was mixed by famous producer Tim Palmer.

FLAT EARTH was fashioned right after Etelavuori fell out with the manager of AMORPHIS and exited the latter band. All of a sudden, Niclas was remaining stranded. He decided to show the earth that he however had a great deal to give, so he began seeking for feasible bandmates.

Niclas spelled out: “Right after more than two decades enjoying with bands, I was at a issue imagining that maybe I start accomplishing some thing else. But then I knew I experienced these tunes on my hard drive still, and nothing at all was completed with them. And I just wanted to get rid of them and see what comes about. But then it form of took in excess of and I started to target much more on that.”

Linde 1st sprang to mind, even though he continue to had his hands whole with HIM at that time. Nevertheless, the two of them held meeting frequently, and started out functioning on ideas for new tracks. Obtaining Anthony on board delivered supplemental inspiration. And when their old bandmate Karppinen eventually joined on drums, the group’s lineup was accomplished.

Though Linde was active playing the States and Europe on HIM‘s farewell tour, the remaining trio invested their time recording drums to 7 pilot demos that had beforehand been taped in Niclas‘s basement studio. Gasoline brought along two of his personal songs, and Anthony composed a new monitor for the band. Linde uncovered an outdated song of his he experienced very first fleshed out when he was only 13. The rest of the tracks were being Niclas‘s suggestions mostly, handled to the band’s preparations, with Anthony offering the two the vocal melodies, as perfectly as the lyrics. The simple composition for the 1st album was ready.

Linde remembered: “Our widespread good friend, who’s been serving to us get this band off the ground, advisable a male named Anttoni ‘Anthony’ Pikkarainen, who had been singing in a band named POLANSKI. The band experienced designed a record, and right after we would listened to it, we had to established up a meeting instantly.”

FLAT EARTH is:

Mikko “Linde” Lindström (HIM) – Guitar

Mika “Fuel Lipstick” Karppinen (HIM) – Drums

‪Niclas Etelävuori (AMORPHIS) – Bass

‪Anttoni “Anthony” Pikkarainen (POLANSKI) – Vocals