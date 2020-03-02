flavor-flav,-community-enemy-section-methods-right-after-bernie-sanders-rally-dispute

General public Enemy is by means of with Flavor Flav.

The hip-hop team verified it would be “moving forward without the need of Flavor Flav” just after the longtime hypeman slammed Democratic presidential prospect Bernie Sanders and former bandmate Chuck D, proclaiming that the campaign is working with his previous group’s identify for an endorsement he did not indicator off on.

“Public Enemy and Community Enemy Radio will be shifting forward with out Flavor Flav,” the group said in a assertion Sunday, delivered to Usa Currently by Jolyn Matsumuro, a spokewoman for Chuck D and Community Enemy. “We thank him for his decades of company and wish him well.”

The assertion observed that Public Enemy Radio, made up of Chuck D, DJ Lord, Jahi and the S1Ws, would accomplish as planned at a Sanders rally Sunday night in Los Angeles, featuring celeb appearances by “Sarah Silverman and Dick Van Dyke with a unique functionality by Community Enemy Radio.”

Usa Currently has arrived at out to Flavor Flav’s representative for remark.

In a letter despatched formerly to United states of america Now by Taste Flav’s lawyer, Matthew H. Friedman, a founding companion of Ford & Friedman, the rapper argued that language is “deceptive advertising and marketing.” Taste Flav co-established the band Community Enemy in 1985, but remaining in 2009. Chuck D is the only remaining founding member, and General public Enemy Radio will launch a new album in April, “Loud is Not Sufficient.”

“While Chuck is unquestionably free of charge to specific his political views as he sees fit — his voice alone does not converse for Public Enemy,” the letter reads. “The prepared functionality will only be Chuck D of Community Enemy, it will not be a general performance by Community Enemy. … There is no Community Enemy without the need of Flavor Flav.”

Chuck D explained in a collection of tweets Sunday why he decided to back Sanders and what he assumed of Flavor Flav’s reaction.

“I dig facets of Bern. Detest the party (expletive). But can relate to 50 % the challenges & get ahead. Use your minds & be all set to battle whoever in office,” he wrote, including he doesn’t “attack FLAV on what he really don’t know.”

In a statement despatched Sunday to Usa Today by Friedman, Flavor Flav extra: “Chuck and I ended up blessed to make one thing that wasn’t a dictatorship it was a motion primarily based on the way we lived in our community and what we confronted in our neighborhood.”

He ongoing: “We confronted poverty and violence and we have been dismissed by our authorities and the media — all we were still left with was family members. I do not want our relatives and our movement damaged up. … I hope that Community Enemy can get back again to executing the great works we have completed for 30 a long time … not for dollars but for folks like me who have been denied their rights to take part for the reason that of (expletive) policies.”

Taste Flav criticized Sanders for demonstrating a “disregard for the truth” and asked that the marketing campaign stop advertising Chuck D’s endorsement as just one from the full group.

“It is unfortunate that a political campaign would be so careless with the inventive integrity of this kind of iconoclastic figures in American society,” Friedman’s letter extra. “Sanders statements to characterize ‘everyman’ not ‘the man’ but his grossly irresponsible managing of Chuck’s endorsement threatens to divide Public Enemy and, in performing so, without end silences a person of our nation’s loudest and most enduring voices for social change.”

The letter concluded: “Bernie, his identify is Taste Flav and he does NOT approve your concept!”

Chuck D responded to a General public Enemy fan on Twitter that he “would not have a PublicEnemy without a Flavor,” but he was a “political artist,” urging his followers to “make YOUR determination & NOT be a damn robot in 2020.”

Contributing: Kim Willis, United states of america Currently

