flavor-flav-denies-community-enemy-sacking-was-joined-to-bernie-sanders-criticism

Taste Flav has denied that his dismissal from Community Enemy was joined to his criticism of US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.

The rapper was sacked from the band pursuing a fresh dispute involving the MC and the team which arose about the scheduled functionality of General public Enemy Radio at a Bernie Sanders rally past weekend. Flav had issued a stop-and-desist letter to the Sanders campaign over their alleged use of the rapper’s “likeness, image and trademarked clock” in promotional materials for the LA rally with out his authorization.

Ahead of their efficiency at the rally, Public Enemy declared that Flav was no extended a member of the team. “Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be transferring ahead without the need of Taste Flav,” the team reported. “We thank him for his decades of services and desire him nicely.”

Chuck D and Taste Flav. Credit history: Kevin Winter season/Getty Photographs

But in a new job interview with The Guardian, Flav dismissed the strategy that the feud was centred close to Sanders.

“I do not have everything towards Bernie. I consider he’s a excellent particular person and I would like him luck,” Flav stated.

“I imagine they are all superior persons,” he explained. “Except Trump. Some people today tried out to say I did this simply because I’m a Trump supporter and which is not genuine. Fuck Trump!”

As a substitute, he claimed he was offended at Chuck D for together with him in a functionality he hadn’t beforehand agreed to.

“Why attempt to say I’m a portion of a thing I’m not a element of? That was all Chuck D,” mentioned Flav.

Flav previously tweeted Chuck D, and claimed: “Are you kidding me correct now??? Over Bernie Sanders???”

“You wanna ruin a little something we’ve developed more than 35 years Over POLITICS??? All simply because I really don’t wanna endorse a candidate…

Public Enemy later on released a subsequent assertion denying Flav’s claims that the Sanders rally was the explanation behind his sacking.

“Public Enemy did not part techniques with Taste Flav around his political sights,” the assertion reads. “Flavor Flav has been on suspension considering that 2016 when he was MIA from the Harry Belafonte benefit in Atlanta, Ga. That was the previous straw for the group.

“He experienced formerly skipped several reside gigs from Glastonbury to Canada, album recording classes and photograph shoots. He usually chose to bash around operate.”