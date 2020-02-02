Flea pencils are an emotional tribute to Andy Gill of Gang Of Four

Flea has shared an emotional tribute to the late Gang Of Four guitarist Andy Gill – read it below.

Gill passed away yesterday (February 1st) after a short respiratory illness, the band said on its social media channels.

Since the announcement, tributes have poured in from all over the music world, and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has now shared an emotional message about his love for Gill, who produced the band’s debut album in 1984.

Flea wrote on Instagram: “Andy Gill, one of my all time favorite guitarists, has left us. Now listen to Gang of Four’s ENTERTAINMENT album. Turn this shit up loud and rock the devil out. To dance. Think.

“It is a record that changed my life forever and massively influenced my development as a musician and showed me what a rock band can be,” continued Flea. “There is nothing comparable. It cut a damn hole in the thick LA smog that I wanted to jump through. “

View this post on Instagram

Andy Gill, one of my all time favorite guitarists, has left us. Now listen to Gang of Four’s ENTERTAINMENT album. Turn this shit up loud and rock the devil out. To dance. Think. It is a record that changed my life forever and massively influenced my development as a musician and showed me what a rock band can be. There is nothing like it. It cut a damn hole in the thick LA smog that I wanted to jump through. After Andy and I had been out of contact for many years, we had talked recently and had talked a lot about a gang of four tribute album he was putting together in recent months. I myself, John Frusciante and the youth choir from the Silverlake Conservatory of Music have just recorded a track for it and came to Andy on Monday. I’m shocked. Andy was one of my heroes, a man who inspired Hillel, Anthony and me as a teenager; I was amazed when he agreed to produce our first album. May his beautiful soul be in bliss with the divine, I love you Andy.

A post by Flea (@ flea333) on February 1, 2020 at 3:47 p.m. PST

The news continues, and Flea reveals that Gill wasn’t working on a tribute album for Gang Of Four long before his death. He added that he and the newly hired Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante, along with the youth choir from the Silverlake Conservatory of Music, had recorded a cover for it.

“I’m shocked,” Floh concludes. “Andy was one of my heroes, a man who inspired Hillel, Anthony and me as a teenager. I was amazed when he agreed to produce our first album. May his beautiful soul be happy with the divine, I love you Andy. “

Andy Gill has played guitar for Gang of Four since the Leeds band was founded in 1976 and remained their only original member from the debut single “Damaged Goods”, released in 1978, to 2019’s most recent studio album, “Happy Now”.