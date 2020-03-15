March 15, 2020 2:00 PM

Connor Sarles

Posted: March 15, 2020 2:00 PM

Cleaning soap LAKE, Wash. — A Cleaning soap Lake law enforcement officer was able to choose down a fleeing automobile theft suspect following staying pepper sprayed.

Officer Robert Geates was patrolling a neighborhood late Saturday night time, when he noticed a car or truck blocking the roadway on Lakemoor Travel, with its lights off and two individuals standing by it.

According to law enforcement, Officer Geates was equipped to get one gentleman to admit the automobile was stolen out of Ephrata, even though he gave him a phony title.

Officer Geates tried to arrest the guy, later discovered as Fernando Camarena, who took off functioning.

Camarena ran for quite a few blocks, at just one level spraying Officer Geates with pepper spray. Officer Geates then applied a taser on Camerena, keeping him though Ephrata Police and other models responded to assistance.

Both equally Officer Geates and Camarena had been taken to Columbia Basin Medical center, the latter of whom was also dealt with for perhaps consuming illegal substances.

Camerena was determined by his scars and tattoos, and following he gave his brother’s title.

Camerena was charged with 2nd-diploma felony assault, obstructing justice, resisting arrest and creating fake statements by Cleaning soap Lake Law enforcement, and Ephrata Police have billed him with theft of a motor auto. Camerena also had a felony warrant for his arrest from the Office of Corrections following

