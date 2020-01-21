FLEETCOR: FTC allegations “without merit”

divide

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a lawsuit against the Georgian fuel card company FLEETCOR. Monday (January 20) reports said customers were charged millions in hidden fees. FLEETCOR said it “strongly contradicts the FTC’s complaint” and the allegations are “unfounded.” It is committed to “vigorously defending us against the FTC in court”.

In a statement, FLEETCOR said, “We believe that the FTC’s complaint is based on fundamental misunderstandings about the company, its customers, and its products.”

The listed company was founded in 2010 and had annual sales of $ 2.4 billion in 2018. The company does business under its own “Fuelman” brand and with cards with co-branding.

According to the FTC complaint, FLEETCOR and CEO Ronald Clarke incorrectly promised potential customers that they would not be charged any setup, transaction, or membership fees, and would save money and be protected from unauthorized fees. However, the fees were in the millions, and “tens of thousands of customers” were counted, the FTC said in a press release on the lawsuit last month.

“Despite the defendant’s commitments, the fees were often charged per transaction or were required to participate in FLEETCOR programs,” said the FTC.

The complaint alleged that FLEETCOR and Clarke “violated the ban on unfair and deceptive acts and practices under the FTC.”

FLEETCOR believes that the information was clear and has been repeatedly communicated to customers. The company said it had an onboarding process that “describes the features of the program in both online and written documentation” and includes fee-based provisions on every customer invoice. Fees are also based on industry standards.

The FTC said in its December complaint that FLEETCOR had marketed payment cards to companies with vehicle fleets. Thousands of customers complained to the Better Business Bureau and other government agencies about FLEETCOR’s hidden fees. The FTC voted four to one to approve the filing of the appeal to the US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

