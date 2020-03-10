Fleetwood Mac, Ozzy Osbourne and Scorpions producer Keith Olsen useless

Acclaimed audio producer Keith Olsen has died.

The news was confirmed by Scorpions, who labored with Olsen on their Insane Planet album in 1990.

The band say: “We just discovered about the passing of our expensive friend and producer Keith Olsen. Keith produced quite a few legendary albums, together with our album Insane Planet.

“Keith was a fantastic man, and the generating of Outrageous World was this sort of an inspiring journey, containing remarkable music like Wind Of Transform and Ship Me An Angel, which experienced the Keith Olsen touch on just about every single notice.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to his relatives. RIP Keith. You are living on in the songs.”

Olsen was at the rear of the desk for the 1973 Buckingham Nicks album which led to Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks signing up for Fleetwood Mac. Olsen would go on to create Fleetwood Mac’s 2nd eponymous album in 1975.

He also labored with a assortment of other artists in the rock and steel globe, together with Ozzy Osbourne on No Rest For The Wicked, Whitesnake’s 1987 and Slip Of The Tongue, Heart’s Passionworks, Foreigner’s Double Eyesight, Magnum’s Goodnight LA, Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s In The Very hot Seat, and Sammy Hagar on his 1982 album Standing Hampton and its abide by-up A few Lock Box.

Whitesnake’s David Coverdale compensated tribute to Olsen on Twitter, expressing just: “Keith Olsen. RIP pricey mate.”

Rick Springfield, who worked with Olsen on the strike solitary Jessie’s Female in 1981, reported: “My amazing and talented good friend Keith Olsen has handed absent. This sort of a gifted producer. And later on on a fantastic person. Ha, ha!

“He could be a bit of a pistol in the studio but that was section of his expertise. Sticking to his guns when some whiny artist – me – would say, ‘I do not consider that is effective.’

“He did not deliver all these hits for all people musicians for no cause. He experienced a golden ear and assisted so several people reach their potential. I don’t forget taking part in him my demos and he picked Jessie’s Female out of a batch of 15 music and stated, ‘This is a strike.’

“I doubted him and imagined there were far better music in my demo reel. Evidence proper there of his present. May God give your spirit the peace and pleasure and the rest it deserves. You ended up a star maker in so a lot of methods. God bless your memory my buddy.”

No lead to of dying has been exposed.

