Fleetwood Mac will never reunite with Lindsey Buckingham, says Mick Fleetwood

Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood has ruled out Lindsey Buckingham joining the band again.

Buckingham was fired by the band in 2018 and they continued touring without the guitarist with Mike Campbell from Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers and Neil Finn from Crowded House.

When asked if he could see a scenario where the band would play with Buckingham again, Fleetwood said to Rolling Stone: “No. Fleetwood Mac is a strange creature. We feel very committed to Neil and Mike, and that was a while ago when Lindsey left. And it’s not a topic of conversation, so I have to say no.

He added: “It is undoubtedly a complete drama by Fleetwood Mac. His legacy is alive and well, and how it should be. A large part that will never be taken away and neither of us will pronounce it. Neil and Mike have great respect before Lindsey. The situation wasn’t a secret. We weren’t happy. It didn’t work and we parted. And that’s really all. “

At the time Buckingham was released, Fleetwood said, “Fleetwood Mac has always been an amazing collection of songs performed with a unique mix of talent. The right combination for the Fleetwood Mac. We know we have something new, but it has the distinctive Mac sound. “

Stevie Nicks later quoted Buckingham as wanting too much free time to focus on his solo work as the reason he was kicked out of the band.

He denied that this was the case, and two days after playing the MusiCares concert, he explained that the band manager, Irving Azoff, had called him at home in LA to forward a message from Nick. “Stevie never wants to be on stage with you again,” he was told.

“We rehearsed for two days and everything was great,” said Buckingham about the days before the call. “We got along great.” During the conversation with Azoff, he was given a list of things Stevie was having trouble with in New York, including how he “grinned” during her acceptance speech and what he had done about an outbreak about the Intro music by the band, ‘Rhiannon’.

Last year, Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis excluded Fleetwood Mac as a potential headliner for the festival’s 50th anniversary.

It came after the band, which had long been associated with the festival, intensified speculation when Fleetwood told fans at their Wembley show that they still had “a large field to play” before going into a subsequent interview confirmed their desire to play Glastonbury.

Founder Michael Eavis later commented on the band’s comments and admitted: “I can’t afford them at the moment! You have to lower your price because we can’t afford it. But they said the other day that they really want it and if they don’t do it before they die, they will go to hell. “