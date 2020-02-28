[FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Unveils ‘Monnalisa’ Songs Movie]

Italian orchestral-loss of life steel giants FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE have unveiled a stunningly gorgeous new cinematic masterpiece movie for the band’s most recent solitary “Monnalisa”. The clip arrives just months in advance of the band’s massively expected return to North The usa for a specific tour where by they are going to be accompanied at demonstrates by a classical string quartet for the initially time ever.

“Monnalisa” is highlighted on the band’s critically praised 2019 album, “Veleno”, which is accessible now from Nuclear Blast. The video was manufactured by Void N’ Dysfunction, directed by Giovanni Bucci (KORN) and shot by Francesco Pennica.

Francesco Paoli says: “‘Monnalisa’ is certainly experimental but at the similar time just one of the finest songs we’ve at any time penned. It stood up among the other ‘Veleno’ tracks suitable from its release, turning out to be an quick vintage for our lovers. I think what will make this 1 so special for anyone is that the strategy of ‘poisoning,’ which is at the incredibly centre of our album ‘Veleno’, is connected to really like. Even the most noble of feelings can develop into poisonous if we quickly shed our identification, letting our thoughts and soul grow to be enslaved to somebody else. In the conclusion, we can really adore somebody only if we locate a way to like ourselves initial. This is a single of the most significant messages hidden within our album. Which is why we felt the have to have to emphasize it even much more by means of this movie.

“When I arrived up with the principle at the rear of the video clip, we all agreed that only anyone like Giovanni Bucci, who directed our previous movie ‘Sugar’, could have handled it the way we sought after. The ultimate final result is a cinematic movie that looks as very good as a large-conclusion fashion film, with remarkable production values and unconventional imagery, typically impressed by the historical heritage of Italian trend and architecture, although however maintaining some horror elements.

“Giovanni and I have identified every single other for a pretty long time and I collaborated with his band ODDKO. I am a substantial lover of all his get the job done as a comprehensive rounded artist. He and all the innovative minds of the Void N’ Disorder crew, like the extraordinarily gifted art director Paola Rocchetti, and top rated-degree colorist Gabe Sanchez reworked a bunch of great suggestions into a intellect-blowing piece of art.”

Giovanni Bucci provides: “My purpose with this music video was to confirm that you can make something sophisticated and elegant and nevertheless be metallic as fuck. I wanted to get absent from the gritty stereotypes of metallic video clips and given that we are all Italians, I considered that it would be interesting to juxtapose death metal imagery with components from classical Italian tradition, with its sophistication, elegance, and design and style. Furthermore, it truly is normally a enjoyment to operate with these fellas and Francesco, who plays the drums on ODDKO‘s approaching album and is also highlighted in the subsequent, quickly to be launched, music videos.”