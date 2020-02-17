[Fleur de Lolly: Festive Mardi Gras fare and you really don’t have to go to New Orleans]

Laura Tolbert Much more Articles NowIt’s almost time for one particular of the most energetic, enjoyable and tasty parties of the calendar year – Mardi Gras! When you think of New Orleans, entire world-course food stuff is without doubt at the best of the checklist of items that appear to brain.Zatarain’s is a person of the most identified names in Cajun and Creole food stuff items. It was founded in 1886 as a grocery by Émile A. Zatarain. He designed a formulation for root beer that turned well-known regionally immediately after its […]