[Fleur de Lolly: Flounder Milanese a rapid, tasteful food]

This dish showcases seasoned and pan-sautéed flounder fillets served with a Mediterranean style pasta. Served in a silver chafing dish, this was an classy meal that was completely ready to provide inside of an hour of beginning to chop the vegetables. This is an outstanding meal to prepare for acquiring folks above for supper. You also could forego the chafing dish and provide this dish spouse and children design and style from a communal bowl on the dining table.To get ready Milanese style requires dredging slim slices of meat or […]