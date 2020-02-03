Flevoland ordered that new deer killings be stopped in Oostvaardersplassen

Provincial officials in Flevoland were ordered by a court to stop deer killing in the Oostvaardersplassen nature reserve.

The nature conservation organizations Dierbaar Flevoland and Fauna4life received an injunction against the regional authority, which prevented them from allowing further culling until the State Council passed a judgment in another case.

The District Court for Midden-Nederland, based in Lelystad, suspended the culling in November because the province had not proven that it was a necessary conservation measure.

A special commission had advised the province to reduce the number of red deer to 490 after hundreds of animals had starved in the harsh winter of 2017/18.

Flevoland appealed to the State Council and issued a new culling permit on January 1. Due to the decision of the district court, the culling can only be carried out after the State Council has made its decision.

Dierbaar Flevoland’s Marius Bouscholte said he was “very happy” with the decision. “It means that young deer and beautiful animals stay alive and are not shot unnecessarily.

“We appealed the new license, which would have come into effect on January 1st. As long as the case is not closed, no shootings can take place. If we lose the case, they may be able to continue shooting from September 1st. If we win, the decision is over. “

