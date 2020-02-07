Flight 752: A Torn Family

Dr. Shekoufeh Choupannejad and her daughters Sara Saadat (23) and Saba Saadat (21) faced a long, worldwide hop travel day – Tehran to Kiev to Toronto to Edmonton – that would start with a flight before dawn Iranian capital. Shekoufeh insisted that instead of driving Abbas Saadat, her husband and Sara and Saba’s father to the airport, they should stay and look after his sick mother.

During a two-week vacation, the family split their time between Shekoufeh’s hometown Isfahan, a city of two million people 400 km south of Tehran, and Abbas’ 35,000 hometown Gerash in southern Iran. Sara and Saba – sisters who were so close in age and life that they coexisted in the minds of everyone they knew – spent time with their two grandmothers for the first time in several years and had the opportunity to deal with them Home of the parents in which they had only lived for a few years. The family only misses the oldest son Navid Hakimi (30), who was working on his doctorate. at the University of Toronto – ended her trip to Shiraz in southwest Iran, where Abbas’ mother was undergoing surgery.

When the three women embarked on the long journey to the airport for their flight on January 8, Abbas hired a private taxi to cover the first leg to Isfahan, where they stayed overnight before taking another car to Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport.

FLIGHT 752: The Victims

Abbas was back in Gerash when his family called from the airport around 1am to say goodbye. It was planned that he would bring her back to Edmonton in about a month once his mother was on the mend. Shekoufeh, a 56-year-old obstetrician and gynecologist who is loved by her patients for her caring behavior and strong medical detective skills, worked many hours and Abbas loves to cook. His daughters spoke on the phone about how the food he made was tastier than her mother’s. “Come on, don’t kid me, don’t make me laugh,” he protested, but his girls insisted. “It’s true,” Shekoufeh interjected.

By the time the three women received their boarding passes, it was known that their flight, Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 to Kiev, would be delayed by an hour and they feared it would take longer. “I know you’re tired, but you can take it. You’re strong,” Abbas said.

It was in many ways an ordinary, warm family conversation from an airport departure lounge, but when Abbas later looked back on it – after the unthinkable had happened – he felt different during the call and had been doing it for several days. Earlier on vacation, when she was in Isfahan, Shekoufeh had called dozens of former classmates from high school, university, and medical school and invited them to visit. They gathered and took a lot of photos and Shekoufeh told her husband that she felt wonderful about it.

A little over a week after the airport call, the same friends gathered again when Abbas returned to Isfahan to bury Shekoufeh. “You don’t know your wife,” commented one of them. “I’ve known her for 26 years,” he replied. But the friend said: “She has never done anything like this to call everyone and gather together. It was so wonderful. “Abbas asked himself,” I don’t know why she felt that way. Maybe she wanted to say goodbye to everyone. “

And now on the phone with his family at the airport again, it felt a bit strange. He didn’t cry, but his voice changed and his wife heard it. “What happened to you?” He remembered that she had asked. “You can’t take care of your mother?” No, no, he said, that’s all right. “Then why does your voice change?” Shekoufeh asked. “It’s because I’m not with you,” he replied.

She calmed him down: it’s only a few weeks, and then we’ll book you a flight back to Edmonton. Abbas agreed, but Shekoufeh still seemed to hear something that unsettled her. “Okay, then why are you worried?” She asked. He had no answer at that point.

“You talk about instincts, but you don’t think about it – without thinking, without saying, without knowing,” he later thought. “Without knowing.”

When Shekoufeh was preparing to hang up, Sara’s voice grew louder in the background and asked to speak to her father. When her mother handed over the phone, she asked him to take care of herself and her grandmother. “Sara jan, take care of yourself,” said Abbas, using the Farsi term “beloved”. He wished his older daughter good luck as she was preparing to return to San Diego, where she recently moved to continue clinical psychology studies.

Then Saba called to turn on the phone. The University of Alberta student was due to graduate in April and was busy applying for medical schools across Canada, but hoped to stay close to home. “Don’t worry, I’ll definitely pass the exam,” Abbas recalled his younger daughter, assuring him, “You did everything for us.” Abbas replied, “That’s the only thing I need, Saba Jan. Nothing else.” When Abbas remembered this conversation weeks later, he cried.

Ten thousand kilometers away in Calgary, where it was midnight, Daniel Ghods-Esfahani had just come home, showered and eaten. The medical student at the University of Calgary had been with Saba for three years and was now texting while she was waiting at the airport in Tehran and he was sitting in front of his computer and preparing to read for class. The two met in Edmonton, where his family lived, on New Year’s Eve 2017, when the Saadat sisters issued an open invitation to a party in their house through mutual friends. They didn’t know Ghods-Esfahani, but that night and the others that followed when there was a large group in their basement, he was overwhelmed by their ability to welcome everyone. “They invited me with open arms without knowing who I was,” he said. “This is where our friendship started.”

Thereafter, Ghods-Esfahani’s descriptions of his bright, caring friend and her kind-hearted family would have an unmistakable sun-moon-star glow. From the outside, it would be impossible to unravel how much of it about the relationship itself and how much about the terrible way it ended.

Saba Saadat with friend Daniel Ghods-Esfahani. (Courtesy of Daniel Ghods-Esfahani)

Flight 752 finally took off it should be almost an hour later. In the weeks that followed, there would be fearful, angry global accusations of why a commercial airliner took off from Tehran that day. The night hours in the region had been chaotic. Iran had fired missiles at US positions in Iraq in retaliation for a drone attack ordered by President Donald Trump that had killed a top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, five days earlier. The past week had been a sudden and moody escalation of long-lasting tensions between the United States and Iran.

When the flight of Sara, Saba and Shekoufeh with Ukrainian Airlines rolled onto the runway, the Iranian military posts were on high alert.

Six years earlier, Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down by a surface-to-air missile over Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board. A subsequent investigation by the Dutch government warned with tragic conscience: “Practice shows that countries in which an armed conflict continues will not impose any restrictions on their airspace on their own.”

And so flight 752 took off from the tarmac at 6:12 a.m. local time and climbed northwest to the sky. The aircraft reached 7,900 feet two minutes after takeoff, but then the radar contact was abruptly interrupted. Amateur videos taken from the ground and later received, verified and analyzed by the New York Times show the fatal stab of a rocket that struck the plane, and then a brilliant explosion in a split second when the rocket detonated and appeared to bounce off the plane a different trajectory. At some point it would turn out that the person on the ground had to pull out their cell phone and start filming since they had seen another rocket launch in the sky half a minute earlier. What they caught on their camera was the second blow; The first turned off the radar.

The Boeing 737, which had since gone up in flames, changed course when it appeared to be trying to return to the airport. Another viewer video taken by the Times shows the plane falling like a terrible comet, and then the flare of a second explosion in the air as the plane leans inward towards the ground. There was a blinding flash when the jet struck the earth and then the sight of a nightmare landscape of airplane splinters and hungry bursts of fire.

The news of the crash spread quickly and triggered a wave of devastation in Iran and abroad. In Canada, where it was still late on Tuesday evening, January 8th, Iranian Canadians’ phones began to buzz from coast to coast with WhatsApp and telegram messages. First, the news was simple that an airplane near Tehran had crashed. Then the names and faces of the people appeared on the run.

In Calgary, Ghods-Esfahani followed Saba’s flight at takeoff. Then he checked his status: 15 minutes, 45 minutes, an hour – the virtual version of his girlfriend’s plane was safely in the air and continued as it should. He received a text message from his mother and asked which flight Saba and her family were on. He answered 752 and asked why she wanted to know, but she didn’t answer. Then a friend contacted him to ask the same question and Ghods-Esfahani became concerned and asked for an answer. his friend asked if he heard what had happened. “I thought he was talking about the missiles that were fired at American bases in Iraq,” Ghods-Esfahani later recalled. “But he said there was a plane crash outside Tehran airport.”

He searched online for more information and immediately found that the flight belonged to Saba. He met with his mother, stopped crying, and then told her that he would return to Edmonton. Ghods-Esfahani called a few friends, hastily packed a bag, and drove home in snowstorm conditions so he could be with his family.

In his last text to Saba in the early evening, he asked if she was still on board. The message didn’t go through, but when he didn’t think so, he found that the airport’s WiFi was cut off when she got on the plane. “I just thought she would be back,” he said later. “I was waiting for her to write me back when she came to Ukraine.”

Around 8:00 a.m. local time, Abbas’ phone rang in Gerash. It was his brother-in-law who called from Isfahan. “I have bad news for you,” he said, informing Abbas that a flight near Tehran had crashed. Abbas’ brain rejected the inconceivable and, under the circumstances, took a certain amount of mercy. “I said,” No, no, it didn’t happen, I don’t believe it, no, “he later recalled.” Maybe it was a different airline; maybe it was a mistake. “

He called the airport, various airlines and government officials – anyone he could think of could give him an answer. Lines were busy; nobody answered or offered help.

Once Abbas opened WhatsApp and called Saba’s phone. The doorbell started ringing and for a moment he thought, “No, they are not dead.” But there was no answer and when he dialed Shekoufeh and Sara’s phones, the calls did not go through.

Desperate for answers and too desperate to drive himself, Abbas called someone he knew and asked him to drive him to Tehran. It would be an excruciating 14-hour drive. “When I got the call, I thought it was the end of my life and I had nothing left to lose,” he said later. “I lost everything.”

A man is crying at the scene when a Ukrainian plane with 176 people crashed from Tehran airport shortly after take-off on Wednesday and killed everyone on board. (Foad Ashtari / dpa / Getty Images)

Soon after the crash The Ukrainian embassy in Tehran issued a statement that preliminary information indicates that an engine failure, not a missile attack or terrorist attack, had caused the tragedy. But then the embassy quickly removed this statement, saying that any comment on the cause was “unofficial” and the reasons for the crash were still “clarified.”

The OPS group – a network of pilots, dispatchers and air traffic controllers that promotes the exchange of information in plain text – offered its own preliminary assessment almost immediately. “We would recommend the initial assumption that this was a shooting event,” said founder Mark Zee’s blog post, “until there is clear evidence to the contrary.”

Zee’s early assessment had more to do with risk management than diagnosis. “Pictures seen by OPS Group. , , show obvious projectile holes in the fuselage and a wing section. It can still be assumed whether this projectile was an engine part or a rocket fragment, ”he admitted.

Regardless of the cause, the OPS Group advised aircraft operators to stay away from Iranian airspace.

On the long drive to Tehran, Abbas kept trying to reach someone who could tell him what had happened, but it was unsuccessful. Aside from this desperate effort, he felt paralyzed with grief and shock. “I cried all the time,” he said. “I can’t speak, I can’t move, nothing.”

Shekoufeh had studied obstetrics and gynecology in Isfahan 25 years earlier in her last year of study. Abbas lived in Dubai and worked as an orthodontist when they met in the early 1990s. A family member who taught at the university where Shekoufeh was studying said to Abbas: “She is perfect: so caring and she is very honest and she is very happy. She is a great person,” and introduced the two.

Abbas wasted little time. He returned from Dubai a month or two later to file an application. Within a few weeks, they were married and returned to Dubai together, where Shekoufeh worked for the government and in a nonprofit hospital. She was always sunny and generous and gave loving gestures and warm advice to her family and everyone else in her orbit. “Always, always, always, always smiling,” said Abbas.

Her family included Navid, Shekoufeh’s son from a previous relationship, and soon Sara, born in 1996, and Saba, born in 1998. The girls were born in Dubai and the children spent the early years of their childhood there. They attended English-language kindergarten and then Oxford School Dubai, a private school that follows a British curriculum.

Dr. Shekoufeh Choupannejad with her son Navid on the University of Toronto campus. (Courtesy of Daniel Ghods-Esfahani)

At that point, Abbas had disappeared from Iran for years. But he is the oldest of nine children. When the brother next to him, a surgeon, developed ALS and the family needed help, Abbas moved back home. His family spent the next few years in their home country – Abbas ran a clinic in Tehran and Shekoufeh worked in various hospitals in Isfahan – but their jobs and family commitments took long stretches of wear and tear. When Abbas finally had the courage to tell Shekoufeh that it was all too much and he thought they should go abroad, she confessed that she had come to the same conclusion.

They decided to settle in Halifax because Abbas already had two cousins ​​and the family moved permanently in 2011. They loved the size and tranquility of Halifax after surviving the frenzied pace of Tehran’s eight million residents.

Shekoufeh and Abbas had to take a number of exams to practice their specialties in Canada. Abbas thought his English was strong, but the jargon in the biology textbooks made learning an arduous task for him. Shekoufeh went through her exams more easily and told her husband, who was a decade older than her, that it was time for him to retire. This idea worked financially for her, and Abbas volunteered to the Red Cross for local emergencies and occasionally returned to Iran when his family needed help while Shekoufeh was working on starting her career in Canada.

The family had been in Halifax for almost three years, and Shekoufeh had completed all of the required exams to practice as a resident with supervision in Canada when she received a message from an Edmonton clinic that needed an obstetrician / gynecologist, which is why the family resigned Alberta moved. Abbas proudly recalled that Shekoufeh’s superiors at the Northgate Center Medical Clinic were so impressed with her skills that she joked that she was going to take up her job because she was used to having a Caesarean section with little help in Iran and Dubai to finish in 10 minutes.

The family received Canadian citizenship in 2015 and things were happy and regulated. “We had a nice life, especially when we were in Edmonton. She started to work, so she was so happy. , , She devoted herself to her job; She loves her job, which is why she was so happy in this city, ”said Abbas. “We were a very happy family.”

Despite the busy schedule, the exams to prepare for, and a family to take care of it, Shekoufeh was known to be active in her community. Friends say she donated a significant amount to fundraisers, including one to help victims of a flood in Iran last year and to rebuild two schools in the region. One of the fundraisers she was involved in brought her into contact with Shayesteh Majdnia, an Iranian who grew up in Dubai and works as an HR specialist in Edmonton, two years ago. After being introduced by a mutual friend, they became close friends. “From that time on I knew she was the one when I needed something,” said Majdnia. “She’s always a phone call away.”

Navid gave his mother a reassuring feeling of order in life. “She tirelessly did everything right,” he said in an email. “Every time in my private life or during my studies or research, when I had a failure or a difficult time, she magically gave me the advice and consolation to find out things.” And he found that she had a similar role for colleagues and friends, her extended family in Canada and Iran, and newcomers to Canada who needed help finding their place and Edmonton’s Middle Eastern community in general. His mother was also the smartest person he knew. He graduated from high school at 15 and finished fourth nationwide on her exams on the Iranian Medical Board, he said. “I never knew how she could do everything at once,” Navid was amazed. “Your energy has never waned.”

Sara and Saba were just At the age of 17 months, they grew up and went through school and life in Canada, so closely interwoven that their identity as sisters was central to other people’s views. Ghods-Esfahani believed that her parents ‘settlement in Canada influenced the sisters’ view of their parents and the value of hard work. “This is why the family was such an important part of their identity,” he said later in a laudation.

Last May, when Sara graduated in psychology from the University of Alberta, her maternal grandmother visited Iran. It was the first time that Ghods-Esfahani’s mother met the whole family. “Wow, did you see her two daughters standing behind her grandmother like two lions supporting her?”, She later commented on her son. This close network of support was central to the Saadat girls. “I can’t imagine anything about her without thinking of her family’s idea,” said Ghods-Esfahani.

Saba (left) and father Abbas (right) attend Sara’s degree from the University of Alberta. (Courtesy Abbas Saadat)

But as close as the two women were, they were also very different. Sara was calm and intuitive, according to her father’s words, and “a very peaceful girl”. Navid described her as an introvert who had a deep relationship with those closest to her. “Sara was the most personable person I knew,” he said. “She has always listened and cared very much, shared every emotional burden with the one who turned around. , , For her. “When she told her father that she wanted to study psychology as a student, the idea made sense. “If you love it and can help people, why not?” He remembered telling her. But in her family it was not planned to just show up. “Whatever you want to study, I ask you to be the best, not just to graduate,” he added. Last fall, Sara began studying clinical psychology at Alliant International University in San Diego.

However, Saba wanted to follow her mother’s traces into medicine. While studying Life Sciences at the University of Alberta, she completed a research project at the Institute for Women’s and Children’s Health. Abbas laughed when he remembered his younger daughter joking with her mother about her future. “You know, one day we’ll go to the same operating room and we’ll see who can do a better job,” he recalled her saying. “She believed in herself, but didn’t tell anyone unless she was joking with her family,” said Abbas. “She wanted us to be happy. She tried to make us proud. “

It was no coincidence for Navid that Saba wanted to measure her future self against her mother, because the focus and determination of his younger sister always reminded him of her mother. “She was also very nice and had a magnetic personality,” he said about Saba.

Her research director, Meghan Riddell, described her in an award on the university website as “Ph.D. Disguised as a student ”and recalled that after completing an oral defense of her research, the panel could not find a single question she was not prepared for. “It was almost weird because she predicted the three different PhD students in the room would ask everything,” said Riddell.

As impressive as Saba’s intellectual gifts were, it was the warmth and empathy of a young woman who taught at the Iranian Heritage Society in Edmonton, volunteered to teach piano lessons to underprivileged children, and fulfilled the obstacles to vacationing for families in need made unforgettable. “I would be incredibly happy to ever meet a student like her again,” said Riddell.

This ability and the desire to take care of other people around them was shared by all three women in the family. Ghods-Esfahani remembered a time two years ago when his parents returned to visit Iran and his name suddenly found himself at the top of the waiting list for the sinus surgery he needed. “I was at university, I was alone, I had never seen anything like it,” he recalls. “Saba was the first person to support me and say: ‘Just do it; I will be there for you. “She drove him to the hospital early in the morning and waited for him when he came out of the operation. She, Shekoufeh and Sara caused excitement for him in the following days. “The way she looked after me, I knew she was special and I knew I would never lose her,” he said.

Back in Iran, When the day of the crash was over, Abbas was still hoping for confirmation and approached Tehran. When he and his driver reached the city, they went straight to Imam Khomeini International. He approached the information desk and they confirmed the terrible news that the crash had taken place. But the information about the cause was hopelessly mixed up; Depending on who he spoke to, it was the fault of the United States, Israel, or a mechanical defect. “Nobody officially. , , comes and says “hello, sorry”. He remembered how impulsive he was. “Or something. Nothing at all.”

Someone told him that in order to complete the DNA tests to identify the remains of the casualties, he had to go to Isfahan, his wife’s hometown, so that he and his driver could go there. Shekoufeh had attended courses and taught at the university where Abbas took the tests. The doctors didn’t know him, but they remembered his wife and knew what had happened, and they treated him with great gentleness and respect. He also called Shekoufeh’s sister to do a DNA test, but the doctors said it would take a month to get a match from a sibling, so his sister-in-law got Shekoufeh’s mother for testing. “I can’t wait a month,” Abbas recalled. “I can not wait.”

In the evening in Ottawa on the day of the crash – in the middle of the night in Iran – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced at a press conference that 63 of the 176 people killed were Canadians – a number that would eventually be adjusted 57. “While no words yours To ease pain, I want you to know that a whole country is with you, “he said to loved ones. “We share your pain.”

Travel restrictions and sanctions made Kiev a popular destination for Canada’s large Iranian diaspora when they visited their home country. In fact, the concentric circles of grief, love, and loss that would spread between Canada and Iran were even deeper than the 57 Canadian citizens who perished, Trudeau soon made clear. “About an hour ago, a Ukrainian Airlines plane landed in Toronto from Kiev,” he said quietly. “According to the airline, 138 passengers were not on this flight because they had been killed in the crash earlier in their journey.” Three quarters of the people who died in the crash were like Shekoufeh, Sara, and Saba, destined for Canada.

Less than 24 hours after the crash, preliminary results from the Iranian civil aviation organization gave a “technical error” to the disaster, citing eyewitness accounts that the plane caught fire and seemed to be heading back to the airport before the impact.

However, as soon as international reports surfaced that the crash was not due to a mechanical defect or the fault of the airline, Abbas knew that something was deeply wrong. “They denied it for the first three days,” he said. “Introduce yourself.”

The following day, on January 9, the news began to break, starting with Newsweek. Anonymous sources were cited saying that 752 had been shot down by an Iranian missile.

Within a few hours, Trudeau was back on the same podium at the National Press Theater in downtown Ottawa. “We have information from various sources, including our allies and our own information. The evidence suggests that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, ”he told reporters and cameras. “Maybe that was unintentional.”

With this statement, Trudeau essentially became the first named source for history to shoot around the globe. Amerikanische und britische Beamte bestätigten bald, dass es “höchstwahrscheinlich” war, dass das Flugzeug in dieser Nacht bei den Feindseligkeiten in der Region abgeschossen wurde.

Die erste Reaktion des Iran war eine pauschale Ablehnung und eine kriegerische Herausforderung. “Was für uns offensichtlich ist und was wir mit Sicherheit sagen können, ist, dass keine Rakete das Flugzeug getroffen hat”, sagte Ali Abedzadeh, Leiter der nationalen Luftfahrtabteilung des Iran. Und, fügte er hinzu, wenn westliche Führer wie Trudeau sicher wären, dass dies der Fall ist, sollten sie der Welt den Beweis liefern.

Doch zwei Tage später gab der Iran unter zunehmendem internationalen Druck und – was für das Regime von entscheidender Bedeutung ist – Zehntausenden seiner eigenen wütenden Bürger, die auf den Straßen marschierten, zu, dass das Flugzeug von einer seiner eigenen Raketen abgeschossen worden war, nachdem es mit einer verwechselt worden war feindliche Entität. “Menschliches Versagen in Krisenzeiten, verursacht durch US-amerikanische Abenteuer, führte zu einer Katastrophe”, schrieb Außenminister Javad Zarif auf Twitter. “Unser tiefes Bedauern, unsere Entschuldigung und unser Beileid an unser Volk, an die Familien aller Opfer und an andere betroffene Nationen.” Die Botschaft endete mit einem Emoji mit gebrochenem Herzen.

Selbst mit dem Eingeständnis der Absturzursache gab es anhaltende und weit verbreitete internationale Befürchtungen, dass der Iran eine von der Außenwelt abgeschottete Inseluntersuchung durchführen würde. Es war überhaupt nicht klar, wer außer dem Büro für Flugunfalluntersuchungen des Landes Zugang zu den sensiblen Flugdaten und den Sprachaufzeichnungen des Cockpits – den „Black Box“ -Daten – oder sogar zur Absturzstelle selbst haben würde.

Unter den Trümmern haben die Ermittler schließlich die Daten wiederhergestellt, die einen detaillierten Überblick über den Kurzflug des Flugzeugs liefern, einschließlich des Ratterns im Cockpit und der genauen Geschwindigkeit, Position und Höhe des Flugzeugs. Aber die Black Box wurde beschädigt, und da der Iran nicht in der Lage war, die kompromittierten Daten zu analysieren, würde der Druck für das Land zunehmen, sie zur Verarbeitung nach Frankreich oder in die Ukraine zu schicken. Der Iran würde eine deutliche und langwierige Abneigung gegen solche Maßnahmen zeigen.

Für Abbas war die Zurückhaltung seines Heimatlandes, selbst die auffälligsten Tatsachen über die Ursache des Absturzes zuzugeben, eine zusätzliche Wunde. „Sie haben es geleugnet und uns nach drei Tagen die Wahrheit gesagt. Das ist die Hauptsache, die mich verrückt macht “, sagte er. “Ich weiß nicht, ob es ein Fehler war oder nicht, was auch immer es war – sie konnten ehrlich sagen; Es war ein Fehler und wir haben es getan, nicht die USA.

Premierminister Justin Trudeau besucht am 12. Januar 2019 eine Gedenkfeier für die Opfer des Absturzes der Ukrainian Airlines in Teheran (Iran) an der Universität von Alberta in Edmonton (Alberta). (Alex Tétreault / PMO)

Fünf Tage nach dem Absturz Ein Denkmal an der Universität von Alberta zog eine Menschenmenge von über 2.500 Personen an, die knochenfrohen Temperaturen von -37 ° C trotzen und sich an Studenten, Fakultäten und Ehemalige erinnern wollten, die ihr Leben verloren hatten, darunter Sara und Saba. Würdenträger wie Trudeau, Außenminister François-Philippe Champagne und der Premierminister von Alberta, Jason Kenney, nahmen daran teil.

Das Campus-Gymnasium, das normalerweise mit den gelben und grünen Farben der Sportmannschaften der Universität geschmückt war, war mit Blumenkränzen und Stuhlreihen bedeckt, die mit tränenreichen Trauergästen in Schwarz gefüllt waren. Dahinter füllten mehr Leute die Tribünen, und eine Reihe von Hunderten wartete draußen darauf, hereingelassen zu werden. Vor dem Raum lief eine Diashow auf einer Schleife, in der die Namen und Fotos der Verlorenen zu sehen waren: Sara strahlte bei ihrem Abschluss und Saba mit einem sanften Lächeln im Gesicht und einem See, der sich hinter ihr ausbreitet.

The previous day, Shekoufeh’s friend Majdnia had organized a private memorial service that she thought might attract a few dozen people; instead, hundreds turned up from Edmonton’s Iranian community and beyond. The activity room of an apartment building in south Edmonton was packed with mourners; a projector displayed photos of Shekoufeh, Sara and Saba—family photos, vacations and selfies with friends—as sombre Persian music played. “She never got tired of helping,” Majdnia said of her friend, noting that she was due to write her final medical board exams for independent practice in April.

Ghods-Esfahani delivered an emotional eulogy at that event, and he finished by trying to grapple publicly with the scale of an unimaginable loss. “I don’t even know what to say. I love them all so much, and I know as you guys all do, they were very loved in this community, and they’ll always have a very special place in all of our hearts,” he said. “The best thing we can do is strive to be as kind, caring and generous as they were.”

It was not until a week after Flight 752 was blasted out of the pre-dawn sky that officials told Abbas—who had spent the first few agonizing days in Isfahan with Shekoufeh’s family before returning to Gerash to be with his own—that a DNA match had been made and he could claim the remains of his wife and two daughters. The raw pain of the circumstances was exacerbated by the wait because Muslim burial customs call for swift closure. “We believe once they die, we say it’s not good to wait,” Abbas said. “You have to pray right away, you have to wash them . , , and then they bury them really fast.”

His brother-in-law was in Tehran, so he escorted Sara and Saba’s bodies back to Gerash for burial, while Abbas rode in the front seat of the ambulance that carried Shekoufeh back to her hometown. There was little relief for him in the moment. “I feel so sad. They killed them, you know?” he recalled thinking. “They killed them.”

On Jan. 16, the day Navid arrived in Iran from Toronto, they buried Shekoufeh in her hometown of Isfahan. Her entire side of the family was there, along with many of her former colleagues from the university; in all, Abbas estimated that 1,000 people turned out to say goodbye. Following the burial, they went to a restaurant to observe the custom of hosting funeral visitors for a lunch, and immediately afterward Abbas drove nine hours to Gerash to bury his two daughters alongside his family.

His hometown is a small city where everyone knows everyone else, and it seemed to Abbas that half the town attended the funeral, joining him for prayers at the biggest mosque in Gerash in the morning, before walking four kilometres alongside him to the cemetery. “My two daughters, we went to the grave to put the bodies, and I was trying to go to put their bodies there, so they can take a rest,” he says. “And they did not allow me; they say, ‘Let us do that.’ ” The town mourned with him, but Abbas was so numb with grief that he couldn’t feel any of it. After the funeral, he spent hours on the phone with people who called to offer condolences.

Sisters Saba (left) and Sara Saadat. (Facebook)

As part of his own mourning, Navid posted a photo of his sisters on Facebook. The two women are the only people in the frame, sitting side by side on the trunk of a black Mazda 3 in an empty parking lot in Edmonton, each holding a paper cup containing a small mountain of ice cream.

Sara and Saba ham it up, eyes closed beatifically and tongues stuck out in appreciative greed toward the treats they are about to devour. They are carbon copies of each other: right legs crossed over left at the same angle, arms held up in mirrored poses. The setting summer sun bathes them in a glow so soft and golden that it seems to emanate from the air around them.

“Sara, Saba. I was always jealous of your bond,” Navid wrote. “Even death could not take you apart.”

The family’s vacation in Iran had been a reunion: Abbas had been back home tending to his mother, but they would all be together for two weeks over Christmas break. Shiraz, where they finished their trip, is an ancient place considered a cradle of Persian culture. The city’s calling cards are all about the treasures of the heavens brought down to earth: elaborate gardens, wine, mosques built of light and stone lacework, intellectual pursuits and poetry. The tombs of the poets Hafez and Saadi, two giants of medieval Persian literature, are the biggest attractions; their writings are so revered that their final resting places are treated as pilgrimage sites.

On that last trip, Sara and Saba got to take in the tourist sites of Shiraz for the first time, and they were captivated. “Daddy, why did you not bring us to Shiraz to see Hafez and Saadi? It’s such a beautiful place,” Abbas recalls his daughters asking after they’d visited the famous mausoleums. “I’ll bring you back in the summer when you have more vacation time,” he promised.

Hafez lived in Shiraz in the 1300s, and virtually nothing is known of his life. The ecstatic spirituality and teeming humanity of his poetry, though, is so adored that it’s treated as an oracle by Persians in need of guidance: some will throw open a page, point to a random line and see what Hafez has to say about what is weighing on them at that moment.

His poem A Great Need reads:

out

Of a great need

We are all holding hands

And climbing.

Not loving is a letting go.

Listen,

The terrain around here

is

Far too

Dangerous

Zum

That.

—with files from Nick Taylor-Vaisey

March 2020 cover of Maclean’s magazine

This article appears in print in the March 2020 issue of Maclean’s magazine with the headline, “The beloved ones.” On our cover this month, we offer a Farsi expression of condolence to illustrate a collective spirit of national devastation after the downing of Flight 752. Subscribe to the monthly print magazine here.