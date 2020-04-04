Flight attendants Consolate mother visiting dead passenger

A woman who was worried about her dying mother’s death was shocked when she realized that she was the only shuttle on the plane.

Sheryl Pardo, who was thinking about what this trip would look like last time she saw her mother, greeted her two flight attendants who turned their trip into a positive experience.

American Airlines flight attendants Jessica and Dion moved her to the first class and gave the speaker a personal address. Pardo could tell the two flight attendants about her mother and how much she meant to her.

“I want them to know what it meant to me,” a 59-year-old boy told CNN. “It was very positive, what I didn’t expect from this trip.”

Pardo flew from Boston to Washington, D.C. for a day on March 27 to minimize the risk of coronavirus. Her anxiety grew, thinking that the airport would be full, but to her surprise, the airport was almost empty.

“The second time I got there, I realized that the airport was safer than the grocery store,” he said. I think we all have this attitude of airplanes are really dangerous and there would be exposure, but no one. “

When Pardo boarded her flight later, she and the flight crew had fun with the boarding process.

“And we have Sheryl our current passenger, living her first class, mama,” said company mate Jessica. “Everyone calls Sheryl, the only passenger on the plane.”

Later, the captain gave Sheryl a custom upgrade, and said, “Sheryl, we are now up to 10,000 feet!”

Pardo even took a selfie with the two flight attendants, making sure to maintain a social distance of at least six feet.

When Pardo reached his destination, he spent the day with his mother, who was already moving on to the next life. Pardo’s mother died on March 28 at the age of 83.

“When we all get out of captivity, we will celebrate together in Sandra’s life,” said Pardo. “It seems that the reality is suspended right now. I feel like he’ll hit me otherwise when life returns to normal. “

When Pardo returned to Boston at 10:30 p.m. the flight, again was the unique passenger of the flight.

“It’s been fun having the people worried about this story and getting the flight attendants up to speed, and I’m sure I’m afraid to work right now,” said Pardo. “I want you to know what it meant to me.”