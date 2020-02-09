Flight crew in Bangladesh refuses to work on evacuation flight in Wuhan | world

Employees wearing masks monitor thermal scanners that measure the temperature of passengers at the security checkpoint at Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, Hubei Province on January 21, 2020. – China Daily photo via Reuters

DHAKA, February 9 – Aircraft crews from Bangladesh’s national airline Biman have refused to work on a flight aimed at retrieving citizens from virus-infected Chinese cities and have forced the government to abolish the evacuation plan.

The South Asian nation evacuated 312 people, mostly students, from the epicenter of the fatal outbreak last week and planned a second flight for another 171 Bangladeshis.

“We cannot take them with us because we cannot send a flight,” Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters yesterday.

“No crew wants to go there. The crew that used to go there don’t want to either. “

The outbreak, which killed more than 800 people and infected tens of thousands across China, has spread to nearly two dozen other countries and has caused global concern.

No cases were registered in Bangladesh.

The evacuees and the crew, who returned to Dhaka on February 1, are quarantined for 14 days in a camp normally used for Haj pilgrims.

Health officials say that no one has tested positive for the virus.

The minister said the government is trying to charter a Chinese flight instead, but has so far been unsuccessful. – AFP