[flight-to-basic-safety-leaves-yen-powering-as-fears-expand-of-coronavirus-spreading]

February 21, 2020

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The yen was established for its worst week in two-and-a-half years on Friday, as fears about the creeping spread of the coronavirus epidemic drove cash out of Asia and seeking for security in the U.S. greenback, gold and bonds.

Though it hardly budged on Friday, the yen has misplaced two% versus the greenback in the past two times, because of to weak Japanese financial info and coronavirus concerns.

China noted an uptick in bacterial infections from a virus that has now killed extra than 2,200 men and women there and paralyzed its overall economy.

South Korea claimed 52 new scenarios, lifting its countrywide full by a 3rd to 156. Japan has described new fatalities and, alongside with Singapore, stands on the brink of economic downturn.

“Market contributors are having anxious more than the spread of COVID-19 in other countries now,” mentioned Johanna Chua, emerging markets Asia economist at Citi in Hong Kong.

“The possibility sentiment in Asia deteriorated swiftly. The weak spot was most felt in emerging markets Asia Forex.”

China’s tightly-managed yuan is sitting down at a two-month minimal of seven.0286 per greenback. [CNY/]

The Australian dollar traded at an 11-12 months small of $.6603 and the kiwi at a four-thirty day period minimal of $.6310.

Both of those are greatly exposed to China by way of trade and have missing six% due to the fact the commence of the year. The tourism-exposed Thai baht has dropped five.five% although the Korean received and Singapore greenback have drop far more than four%. [EMRG/FRX]

Towards a basket of currencies, the greenback is sitting down just below a a few-yr peak strike right away <=USD>.

However amid the flight that pushed gold to a seven-calendar year peak and U.S. treasury 10-12 months yields under one.5%, the yen just nursed its losses at 112.00 for each dollar.

“New scenarios in (South) Korea and in Japan, (have) naturally supplied some persons a minimal bit of cold toes with regards to Japan and the yen as a protected haven,” said David Bloom, worldwide head of Fx at HSBC.

“They’re thinking: ‘Maybe Swissy and gold are better’. So there is a small little bit of scratching of heads, there’s no question about it,” he mentioned, including he was not but organized to abandon the notion of the yen as a protection play.

In the meantime factory exercise in Japan experienced its steepest contraction in 7 many years this thirty day period, knowledge showed on Friday.

Should European Buying Managers’ Index information present identical softness, another round of dollar obtaining may possibly be in the offing.

“The U.S. is simply much less uncovered to any slowdown in world-wide trade, and in conditions of currencies it is the apparent prospect in phrases of comparatively confined effect from coronavirus,” claimed Westpac Forex analyst Sean Callow.

“If European small business can take fright at coronavirus concern, that could be a clean bring about of dollar acquiring throughout the board.”

The euro sank to a three-calendar year low this week and previous traded at $one.0790 . The pound is a portion firmer than an almost three-month minimal touched overnight at $one.2890 .

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook Enhancing by Simon Cameron-Moore)